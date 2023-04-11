Daily Dawg Chow 4/11: Browns gearing up for the draft

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns draft picks have more value than Bengals, Ravens & 5 other teams have (Jared Mueller) The NFL draft can be distilled to each pick having value, Cleveland’s haul has more than expected
- NFL free agency: 6 defensive ends still available for Browns to sign (Jared Mueller) Leonard Floyd, Yannick Ngakoue, Frank Clark lead the list of current edge free agents
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: LB Dorian Williams is athletic but still raw (Thomas Moore) Speedy linebacker may need a year of development on special teams - can Cleveland afford to wait?
- Weekly Browns Mock Draft: Continuing to revamp the defense with 5 of 8 picks (Jared Mueller) The NFL draft is 2.5 weeks away so another of our weekly Browns mock drafts is here
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Judge quashes deposition of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson (WOIO) “The motion also said the alleged victim’s counsel did not provide reasonably accommodate Watson and his legal counsel in multiple attempts to reschedule the deposition.”
- The Cleveland Browns didn’t miss out on bringing back Odell Beckham Jr. (Factory of Sadness) “Beckham is not an easy person to get along with, and his attitude has hindered more teams than not, but considering this team is just one bad game away from imploding, you’re going to go all out to make sure you can at least get one Super Bowl.”
- The Cleveland Browns Are in ‘Win-Now Mode’ (heavy.com) “Pluto also revealed that the Browns were bound and determined to sign Deshaun Watson last spring when he was looking for a new team.”
- AFC North Quarterback Power Rankings: Deshaun Watson gives Browns a fighting chance (Dawg Pound Daily) “Watson was not only shaking off quite a bit of rust last season, but this roster also wasn’t that great on offense either”
- Browns Mock Draft 4.0 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier once again goes through the simulator for how the Browns might attack the upcoming draft
Loading comments...