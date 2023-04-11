NFL free agency: 5 defensive tackles still available for Browns to sign

The busy season in the NFL has slowed down tremendously. While a random signing will pop up here and there, NFL free agency hits mostly a pause a couple of weeks before the start of the NFL draft. Few rumors will be circulating, few visits will be made by veterans and all the focus will be on the incoming rookies.

That pause also allows us to reset the market in free agency. Who is still available and how might they fit the Cleveland Browns?

Yesterday we looked at defensive ends still available in NFL free agency. Today we move inside to defensive tackles.

It can get slightly complicated talking about defensive tackles because there are really two different positions on the inside. Much like free safety and strong safety, defensive tackle could mean a penetrating 3-technique or a lane-clogging nose tackle.

Here are five players still available in free agency on the interior of the defensive line with a majority more nose tackles than 3-technique players at this point in their careers:

We know that Woods visited with the Browns last week but left without a contract. Nearing the end of his career, Woods is a stout run defender but will provide very little on passing downs. He hasn’t played more than 47% of his team’s snaps since 2017 when his career high was 52.6%. A’Shawn Robinson - Another nose tackle, Robinson has had knee issues that could impact his availability. He hasn’t played more than 46% of his team’s snaps since 2017 when his career high was 67.6%. (Yes very similar to Woods.) Robinson was one of the original players in our pre-agency mock offseason along with three players Cleveland did sign.

The Browns have already added three players to the interior of their defensive line this offseason. Perhaps if they strike out in the NFL draft, signing one of these five would materialize. The visit with Woods is proof that they are not yet satisfied with the group that they have.