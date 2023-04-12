Daily Dawg Chow 4/12: Greg Newsome II not looking to leave Browns

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Is Johnny Manziel really the Browns “biggest draft mistake”? (Jared Mueller) The NFL draft coming up digs up some bad memories for Browns fans
- Checking in on former Browns training camp star KhaDarel Hodge (Jared Mueller) Hodge just re-signed with the Atlanta Falcons
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: LB Nick Herbig can get after the QB (Thomas Moore) A productive pass rusher in college, can Herbig hold up in pass coverage? That’s a question the Cleveland will need to consider.
- NFL free agency: 5 defensive tackles still available for Browns to sign (Jared Mueller) Al Woods recently visited but didn’t sign, four other DTs available in free agency
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II denies report of trade request (Akron Beacon Journal) “Rosenhaus, when asked by the Beacon Journal if Newsome requested a trade, texted back, “No he has not.” The agent did meet with Browns general manager Andrew Berry.”
- Assistant GM Glenn Cook reflects on Browns’ offseason moves (clevelandbrowns.com) “DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo was the first addition the Browns completed and is a strong candidate for a breakout season after grabbing five sacks in his last eight games last season, which were all the first starts of his career.”
- The Cleveland Browns can remake their future with two stellar back to back picks (Factory of Sadness) “If the Browns could somehow land both men, they’ll remake their defense over even more so, especially considering the duel-abilities of both men.”
- ‘It felt really good making that decision’: VFL Josh Dobbs excited to rejoin the Cleveland Browns (wbir) “To be able to go into those conversations with teams and say this is the product I can put on the field off of just 10 days let alone a full season under my belt with the same wide receivers, with the same offense and the same coaches definitely gives you more power,” he said.”
- Andrew Berry’s worst and best moves as Browns’ GM (Youtube) Quincy Carrier evaluates the performance of Cleveland’s general manager
