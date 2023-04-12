Browns DT Perrion Winfrey facing misdemeanor assault charge

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested on Monday on charges of misdemeanor assault.

The charge came after Winfrey allegedly caused bodily injury to a woman he was dating by grabbing her with his hand, according to Fox 26 in Houston.

According to the court document filed in Harris County, Texas, Winfrey “on or about April 10, 2023, did then and there unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly cause bodily injury to Brianna Mack ... a person with whom (Winfrey) had a dating relationship, by grabbing (Mack) with his hand.”

The Browns are “aware of the situation and gathering more information,” according to multiple media reports.

This is the latest incident for Winfrey, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, since he joined the Browns.

During his rookie season, Winfrey was suspended by the Browns for the Week 2 game over a disciplinary issue. He was also inactive for three consecutive games beginning with the October 31 game against the Cincinnati Bengals where he was a healthy scratch. The following week he was out against the Miami Dolphins after missing practices with an illness, then against the Buffalo Bills with a concussion.

Winfrey said he suffered the concussion after running into a pole while driving a scooter, but Mary Kay Cabot at cleveland.com reported that the concussion was actually the result of Winfrey losing control of his car while trying to drive in the snow and coming up with the scooter story because he was embarrassed.

All told, Winfrey played in 13 games and finished his rookie season with 22 tackles, a half-sack, and a pair of quarterback hits.