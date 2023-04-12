2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 5-8 by the DBN Community

The first four picks of the 2023 DBN Community NFL Mock Draft can be found here. Picks 5-8 are below.

No. 5 - Seahawks - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

The selection and write-up were made by COSP:

“Richardson has the measurable that Pete Carroll can’t resist. His combine performance was one for the ages. Geno Smith is on a two year contract which gives Richardson plenty of time to work on footwork and accuracy after 53.8% last season.

This is the ideal spot for Richardson as Carroll made a Pro Bowler out of Russell Wilson who was terrible away from Seattle last year. Carroll grabbed Geno Smith off the scrap heap and turned him into a Pro Bowler as well. Richardson to the Seahawks is a marriage made in heaven.”

No. 6 - Lions - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

The selection and write-up were made by Robo Dawg:

“The Detroit Lions are in desperate need for help in their interior line, and Jalen Carter is a steal at #6. PFF’s #2 ranked player this year and one of their top two rated interior linemen ever, Carter will provide a much needed boost to their 31st ranked run defense. Lions fans will be sure to appreciate his 10 1/4 inch hands as menaces throwing lanes for the opposing QB.”

No. 7 - Raiders - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

The selection and write-up were made by Thomas Moore:

“The Raiders defense was bad in 2022 and the situation has not exactly improved so far in free agency. While the temptation will be there to make Kentucky’s Will Levis the fourth quarterback off the board, the Raiders will instead turn to Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, a player with the size and athleticism to effectively line up anywhere in the secondary and excel in multiple defensive schemes. In a division where the Raiders have to face Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert twice a year each, Gonzalez is a step in the right direction when it comes to fixing a broken defense.”

No. 8 - Falcons - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, OSU

The selection and write-up were made by Cloud3:

“While the Falcons took Drake London in the 2022 Draft, adding weapons for Ridder or Heincke is a must. Mack Hollins had a good season as a #2 in LV, but he offers a lot of similar traits (size & physicality) as the current “X” in London. JSN brings hands, precise route running ability, high football IQ, & an ability to work outside & from the slot allows the Falcons to continue building around a limited QB room.”

Up next will be the 9-12 picks in the 2023 DBN Community Mock Draft.