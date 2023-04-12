Since being drafted, Nick Chubb grades out higher than Josh Allen, rest of the 2018 draft class

The 2018 NFL draft was supposed to be all about QB Baker Mayfield for the Cleveland Browns. Then-GM John Dorsey also had the fourth overall pick where he selected CB Denzel Ward. The Browns went into the draft with three second-round picks on top of those two at the top.

In the end, despite being the fourth player selected by Cleveland in the ‘18 draft, RB Nick Chubb has clearly been the best selection among the group. Mayfield and OL Austin Corbett, selected with the first pick in the second round, were traded before their rookie contracts were up.

The big debate going into the 2018 draft was around the quarterbacks. Mayfield was joined in the first round by Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Only Allen is under contract with the team that drafted him at this point in 2023 with Jackson having the franchise tag placed on him.

Allen and Jackson have each had great early careers despite being the third and fifth quarterbacks selected, respectively, in 2018.

Despite all the talent in the draft, including the quarterback position, no one has had a better start to their career, according to Pro Football Focus’ grades, than Chubb:

Highest career grades among players from the 2018 class pic.twitter.com/tET7KRJCLl — PFF (@PFF) April 12, 2023

The gap is quite impressive between Chubb and Allen in second place. TE Mark Andrews, not QB Jackson, is the top-graded player from the Baltimore Ravens.

As we stand today, because of the position he plays, Chubb is not considered the most valuable player from the 2018 draft but his performance has been special, nonetheless.