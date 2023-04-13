Draft INSIGHT: EDGE Tavius Robinson would provide Browns a good pass rush

Can an NFL team find talented players on Day 3? Absolutely.

So for Round 5, what any franchise is looking for is quality depth. Certainly, a starter can emerge from the lower rounds, but the focus is to find guys who can be groomed and developed until they are ready to become a starter.

TAVIUS ROBINSON AGAIN pic.twitter.com/a8EV3QTKQj — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 29, 2022

There is no such thing as having too many qualified cornerbacks and pass rushers.

Let’s look at one prospect who grew up in Ontario, Canada who would instantly solidify the defensive line group.

EDGE Tavius Robinson

Draft projection: Round 5

Browns pick: #141 (their first pick in Round 5)

Specifics:

College: Ole Miss

Height: 6’-6”

Weight: 257 pounds

40-time: 4.66

Career Tackles: 89

Career Forced Fumbles: 1

Career Sacks: 10.5

Career Tackles for Loss: 13.0

Career Pass Defenses: 1

Career starts: 30

Positives:

Versatility has played DL and LB

Long rangy arms

Disruptive in the offensive backfield

Variety of moves

Loose upper body allows him to get around an opponent

Covers ground quickly

Shows great recognition of screen plays

Short area quickness

Taken third overall in CFL draft

Senior Bowl invitee

Negatives:

More girth in upper body

Struggles at times to shed blocks

Average upfield burst

May become a two-down player

Slow off the snap

Not a great pursuit player

Expert Draft Site Analysis

TheDraftNetwork.com

At 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, Robinson has rare measurables. Combined with his natural athletic ability, he showcased some high-level plays as an edge defender. Robinson’s radius and range as a defender made him an impact player in 2022. Robinson has shown to be most effective when he is aligned on the outside edge of the tackle in a traditional 5-tech or wide-9. Against the run, Robinson can use his length to quickly get into offensive linemen, lock out, and set the edge of the defense effectively. Robinson’s deficiencies as a player show when he is aligned on the inside of an offensive tackle where he has to be involved more as a run defender. Robinson has a lean frame and playing alignments that are more involved in run defending put his strength-at-the-point-of-attack issues on display.