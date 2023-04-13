Draft INSIGHT: EDGE Tavius Robinson would provide Browns a good pass rush

Can an NFL team find talented players on Day 3? Absolutely.
So for Round 5, what any franchise is looking for is quality depth. Certainly, a starter can emerge from the lower rounds, but the focus is to find guys who can be groomed and developed until they are ready to become a starter.
There is no such thing as having too many qualified cornerbacks and pass rushers.
Let’s look at one prospect who grew up in Ontario, Canada who would instantly solidify the defensive line group.
EDGE Tavius Robinson
Draft projection: Round 5
Browns pick: #141 (their first pick in Round 5)
Specifics:
College: Ole Miss
Height: 6’-6”
Weight: 257 pounds
40-time: 4.66
Career Tackles: 89
Career Forced Fumbles: 1
Career Sacks: 10.5
Career Tackles for Loss: 13.0
Career Pass Defenses: 1
Career starts: 30
Positives:
- Versatility has played DL and LB
- Long rangy arms
- Disruptive in the offensive backfield
- Variety of moves
- Loose upper body allows him to get around an opponent
- Covers ground quickly
- Shows great recognition of screen plays
- Short area quickness
- Taken third overall in CFL draft
- Senior Bowl invitee
Negatives:
- More girth in upper body
- Struggles at times to shed blocks
- Average upfield burst
- May become a two-down player
- Slow off the snap
- Not a great pursuit player
Expert Draft Site Analysis
TheDraftNetwork.com
At 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, Robinson has rare measurables. Combined with his natural athletic ability, he showcased some high-level plays as an edge defender. Robinson’s radius and range as a defender made him an impact player in 2022. Robinson has shown to be most effective when he is aligned on the outside edge of the tackle in a traditional 5-tech or wide-9. Against the run, Robinson can use his length to quickly get into offensive linemen, lock out, and set the edge of the defense effectively. Robinson’s deficiencies as a player show when he is aligned on the inside of an offensive tackle where he has to be involved more as a run defender. Robinson has a lean frame and playing alignments that are more involved in run defending put his strength-at-the-point-of-attack issues on display.
