Daily Dawg Chow 4/13: Perrion Winfrey in trouble

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Since being drafted, Nick Chubb grades out higher than Josh Allen, rest of the 2018 draft class (Jared Mueller) PFF grades don’t include position value but the Browns back sits at the top
- Browns DT Perrion Winfrey facing misdemeanor assault charge (Thomas Moore) Winfrey facing charge in Texas after an alleged incident with a woman he was dating.
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: RB Deuce Vaughn packs big plays into a small body (Thomas Moore) Cleveland can use a pass-catching threat out of the backfield, but is Vaughn too small to gamble on?
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 2023 Cleveland Browns: NFL Betting Odds and Offseason Notes (4for4) “The Browns are not in a position to make a splash in this year’s draft, but General Manager Andrew Berry will likely try to move some of this year’s picks for higher spots on the board in 2024 since they’ll be without a first-round pick again.”
- Fanatics, Cleveland Browns Enhance Fan Experience through Expanded Partnership (clevelandbrowns.com) “Fanatics will make a significant capital investment to redesign and optimize the team’s in-venue shopping footprint through the partnership expansion. Browns fans will benefit from these upgrades prior to the upcoming 2023 NFL season.”
- Cleveland Browns draft forecast: Fifth-round means best player available, whoever that is (Akron Beacon Journal) “However, since it’s hard to guess what trades will be available, the only thing that can be done is assess some of the best possible targets at the picks the Browns currently have in the fifth round.”
- A DeForest Buckner Trade now Likely off the Table for the Browns (Sports Illustrated) “Buckner now receives a $5 million dollar signing bonus up front and $19.75 million fully guaranteed. The Colts saved $2.5 million by making this move. Paying Buckner the signing bonus just to trade him would be silly, so this all but makes it known he will be in Indy for 2023.”
- Browns biggest ‘what-if’s?’ of the last decade (Youtube) Quincy Carrier considers what might have been
Loading comments...