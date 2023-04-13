Browns “needs” before the NFL draft identified with a lot of optimism

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry might be smiling in the above picture but fans of the team won’t smile until they see results on the field. With the NFL draft now officially two weeks away, a majority of Berry’s work has already been done through veteran additions.

So far this offseason, the Browns have added or retained the following starters:

Ethan Pocic

Elijah Moore

Dalvin Tomlinson

Obonnia Okoronkwo

Juan Thornhill

Anthony Walker Jr.

Sione Takitaki

Add on top of that a slew of depth pieces and Cleveland’s team looks significantly different than the one that ended the season last year.

Fans know that none of that matters unless Kevin Stefanski, Jim Schwartz, Bubba Ventron and QB Deshaun Watson are great at their jobs. The team is expecting it but fan caution is deserved.

Pro Football Focus took a moment to look at each team’s needs going into the NFL draft and came away with an interesting take:

Remaining starter needs: Remaining depth needs: ED, S

The Browns are the only team listed without a starter need on the entire list.

That wide receiver, defensive tackle and linebacker are not listed among depth needs could be due to the sheer number of players Cleveland has at those positions. It doesn’t mean those spots are set but that the Browns have enough players that could provide reasonable play at them.

Defensive end and safety, on the other hand, are at the bare minimum at this point with just four players under contract at each position.

While fans are in wait-and-see mode, from the outside looking in the roster is in good shape. It will be up to the coaches and players to prove the optimists right and the pessimists wrong. Unfortunately for both, that isn’t possible for about five months.