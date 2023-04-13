Cleveland Browns Stadium is back, as team agrees to end naming rights with FirstEnergy

It’s time to take down the sign outside of the Browns’ Stadium, because it will no longer be called FirstEnergy Stadium.

Thursday morning, the Cleveland Browns and FirstEnergy released a statement announcing that they have mutually agreed to end their stadium naming rights agreement. The stadium will revert back to its original name, Cleveland Browns Stadium. Here is a statement from Dave Jenkins, COO of the Haslam Sports Group:

“We’ve had a great association with FirstEnergy for more than two decades, and we appreciate this partnership and what it has created for our team and the broader northeast Ohio community. We reached this amicable agreement that is consistent with the productive relationship we have always enjoyed, and we wish FirstEnergy success with their future initiatives. Our home stadium will return to its former name, Cleveland Browns Stadium.”

John Somerhalder, interim president and CEO of FirstEnergy, said the following:

“Together with the Browns, we have worked to enrich our communities while increasing awareness of FirstEnergy as an energy leader. Since we signed this agreement ten years ago, our priorities have shifted as the company evolved from a competitive energy supplier to a regulated utility, and as a result, our corporate initiatives must also evolve. Like the rest of northern Ohio, we remain passionate Browns fans and will cheer them on in upcoming seasons. We also look forward to maintaining our deep relationships with civic, arts and other organizations to bring good energy to our communities.”

Cleveland Browns Stadium was in use from 1999-2012, before FirstEnergy reached an agreement for the naming rights. It is not known whether the team will actively pursue another agreement, but if I had to guess, I would imagine that the change would be in effect for at least the 2023 season.

Let us know in the comments section what you think the new stadium name should be! Ken Carman of 92.3 the Fan has a nice suggestion...