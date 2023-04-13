Report: Dalvin Tomlinson was ‘cornerstone’ of Browns free agency

The Cleveland Browns active NFL offseason has been all over the place with additions and retained players at almost every position on the field. Based on the number of moves, it was obvious that the defensive front seven was a high priority in NFL free agency for GM Andrew Berry.

Berry added three defensive tackles, a defensive end and retained three free agents from their linebacker group. Cleveland didn’t stop with the front seven, adding FS Juan Thornhill, trading for WR Elijah Moore and re-signing OL Ethan Pocic.

Signing Dalvin Tomlinson was the biggest contract given out, the Moore addition is the most exciting of the moves and Thornhill might be the most important addition.

According to a new report from James Palmer of NFL Network, Tomlinson was the team’s “cornerstone” move for how he helps DE Myles Garrett and the run defense:

Looking at the #browns defense in our roster reset segment. Why did Cleveland make the moves they did? And what is also a need come the draft? My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/4eBMwNnC8r — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 13, 2023

Tomlinson’s deal was reported as a four-year, $57 million contract. With void year added on the end, and based on the structure of the deal, the defensive tackle will count less than $11 million against the salary cap in his first two years combined. The Browns can get out of the deal after two seasons but will have some dead cap ($5 million in 2025, $12 million in 2026).

As the “cornerstone” of free agency, Tomlinson’s addition not only helps Garrett be better but free agent signee Ogbonnia Okoronkwo should see less double teams and chip blocks because of the talent on the interior. The veteran’s presence will also help whoever is lined up next to him on the interior which includes a few young players as well as fellow free agents Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill.

Moore might get the excitement and Thornhill, with his Super Bowl experience, might get the attention but Tomlinson’s addition is the key for Cleveland. As Palmer noted, the team might not be done adding to that fortified front seven either.