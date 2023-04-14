Daily Dawg Chow 4/14: Elijah Moore may be poised for a huge year

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL draft: Browns best ‘late-round gem’ was inducted into the HOF in 2007 (Jared Mueller) Gene Hickerson blocked for a number of great Browns running backs
- Report: Dalvin Tomlinson was ‘cornerstone’ of Browns free agency (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency has been busy for the Browns but the biggest signing was the most important, it seems
- Cleveland Browns Stadium is back, as team agrees to end naming rights with FirstEnergy (Chris Pokorny) Time to take down the sign.
- Draft INSIGHT: EDGE Tavius Robinson would provide Browns a good pass rush (Barry Shuck) Round 5a: The defensive line could use another infusion on the exterior
- Cleveland Browns draft forecast: Sixth round means options aplenty across the board (Akron Beacon Journal) “The Browns will have made six picks by the time the draft moves into the sixth round on April 29. They have two picks each in the third, fourth and fifth rounds.”
- OBR Cleveland Browns Draft Guide: Marvin Mims (Orange And Brown Report) “There are so many factors, primary among them the thirty-one other teams who may be interested in a particular player.”
- McClure Lecture Series Featuring Moneyball Paul DePodesta (visitrochester.com) “The McClure Lecture Series is provided through the McClure Professorship in Marketing.”
- Browns Analyst Says Front Office Has 1 Belief About Deshaun Watson (Browns Nation) “They took a massive PR hit by adding a guy facing over two dozen civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct, and that was expected to face a lengthy suspension by the league.”
- Elijah Moore will break out for the Browns in 2023 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier considers the Browns’ newest WR’s impact on the upcoming season
