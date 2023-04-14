2023 Browns DBN Big Board: 21-25 Results, Vote for Slots 26-30

The 21-25 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:
21. DE/OLB Will McDonald - 94 total points
22. WR Jordan Addison - 91 total points
23. WR Jalin Hyatt - 88 total points
24. TE Michael Mayer - 83 total points
25. OT Darnell Wright - 79 total points
The breakdown of the votes are as follows:
The 21-25 spots start seeing a shift toward the offensive side of the ball, with three receivers (WR Jordan Addison, WR Jalin Hyatt, and TE Michael Mayer) and OT Darnell Wright to go along with DE/OLB Will McDonald. We’re starting to get into players who will be second round picks, so really start to think about those guys you’d love the Browns to snag if they can move back up!
Cumulative Big Board So Far
1. DT Jalen Carter
2. DE/OLB Will Anderson
3. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
4. OT Paris Johnson
5. DE/OLB Nolan Smith
6. DE/OLB Tyree Wilson
7. DT Bryan Bresee
8. DT Calijah Kancey
9. OT Peter Skoronski
10. DE/OLB Lukas Van-Ness
11. S Brian Branch
12. DE/OLB Myles Murphy
13. CB Christian Gonzalez
14. OT Broderick Jones
15. RB Bijan Robinson
16. CB Joey Porter
17. DT Mazi Smith
18. CB Devon Witherspoon
19. DE/OLB BJ Ojulari
20. WR Quentin Johnston
21. DE/OLB Will McDonald
22. WR Jordan Addison
23. WR Jalin Hyatt
24. TE Michael Mayer
25. OT Darnell Wright
Compiling the Big Board: 26-30 Slots
Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 26-30 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.
If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.
