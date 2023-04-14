NFL draft: 3 interesting defensive prospects on predraft visits with Browns

With no picks until the third round of this year’s NFL draft, what the Cleveland Browns will do to help their team is difficult to guess. Trying to read into their moves in NFL free agency, predraft visits and rumors are the best that we are going to get this year.

Unless GM Andrew Berry trades up, 73 players will be selected before the Browns get a chance at their first selection. Too many variables to know if any of the rumored players or those brought in for predraft visits will even be available to Cleveland.

Two weeks prior to the day of the Browns first picks, three defenders are newly reported to be visiting Berea including two coming in on the same day.

Florida State Seminoles safety Jammie Robinson shared a picture from Cleveland’s headquarters today:

Jammie Robinson is visiting the Browns pic.twitter.com/UvnxQnITLx — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 14, 2023

Robinson is a versatile safety that could replace Ronnie Harrison on the depth chart behind Grant Delpit.

Florida Gators DT Gervin Dexter, who was our first pick for the Browns in this week’s mock draft, also shared a picture from Berea today:

Florida DT Gervon Dexter Sr is also visiting the #Browns today via his instagram. pic.twitter.com/ReCOuRn44s — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) April 14, 2023

Dexter is a taller interior defensive lineman who needs to work on his consistency but has the physical traits that DC Jim Schwartz would love to harness.

Finally, according to a report, Baylor Bears DT Siaki Ika will also visit Berea:

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika, one of the few true nose tackle prospects in the NFL draft, has a busy schedule. Ika has visits with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns and has met individually with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to league sources.

Ika was a part of Pro Football Focus’ “ideal” third-round mock draft this week. At 6’3” and 335 pounds, Ika can eat up blockers to open up things for other defenders to make an impact.

We will keep you up to date on all of the visits as reports become available.