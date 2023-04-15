Draft INSIGHT: RB Chase Brown would give Browns another home run hitter

It will be interesting to see what the Cleveland Browns will finally do with their running back room.

They need quality depth behind Nick Chubb. The prognosis is that last year’s rookie Jerome Ford will become Chubb’s backup. John Kelly is still around. But what about Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson?

Both veterans are unrestricted free agents who Browns fans assumed would be signed by another club in the first week of the free agency period. And yet, nothing has happened with either.

Chase Brown's Combine Results:



Vertical Jump: 40" (1st)

Broad Jump: 10'7" (1st)

40 Yard Dash: 4.43s (5th) pic.twitter.com/sLGpNKdHvG — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 5, 2023

And it’s not like the running back market is stagnant. There have been several backs who have changed teams during free agency.

Will either Hunt of Johnson return?

For the time being, let’s just say no. That means a young replacement is needed. And on Day 3, an absolute gem should be there waiting. Brown played at the University of Illinois and was an explosive pure speed rusher with high production.

Was born and raised in Ontario, Canada. Early on was a kickoff return man (18.9 average), but did not return any kicks during his junior and senior seasons.

In Brown’s senior year, he had 1,643 yards on 328 carries with 10 scores, a 5.0 yards per carry average with an additional 27 receptions for 240 yards, and another three touchdowns.

RB Chase Brown

Draft projection: Rounds 4-6

Browns pick: #147 (their second pick in Round 5)

Specifics:

College: Illinois

Height: 5’-11”

Weight: 200 pounds

40-time: 4.43

Career Attempts: 676

Career Rushing Yards: 3,558

Career Receptions: 58

Career Reception Yards: 521

Career Touchdowns: 21

Career starts: 45

Positives:

Non-stop motor

Exceptional speed (4.43)

Durable

Had a string of nine consecutive 100-yard games

Elusive runner

Hits the hole quickly, then he’s gone

Excellent hand/eye coordination

Sudden plants and will burst upfield

Absolute workhorse

Three year starter

2022 Second Team All-Big 10 & Third Team 2021

Senior Bowl invitee

Negatives:

Had some fumbling issues his senior year

Needs a third gear once he hits daylight

Average power with first contact

Needs work with blocking in the backfield

Right leg injury his senior year, but healed nicely prior to Senior Bowl

Expert Draft Site Analysis

DraftDive.com

Chase Brown becomes an intriguing prospect to consider in the draft. Especially if that primary running back is more of a power back, and they’re looking for a nice change of pace guy. Brown’s explosiveness is a tempting skill set to go after. I’m not sure if his skill set is enough to be “the” guy for a team. I think most teams will see him as that complementary piece. Because of this, I do think that Brown will have to hear his name called a little later in the draft. Although, whoever gets Brown is going to be very happy with the pick.