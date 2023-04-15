Draft INSIGHT: RB Chase Brown would give Browns another home run hitter

It will be interesting to see what the Cleveland Browns will finally do with their running back room.
They need quality depth behind Nick Chubb. The prognosis is that last year’s rookie Jerome Ford will become Chubb’s backup. John Kelly is still around. But what about Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson?
Both veterans are unrestricted free agents who Browns fans assumed would be signed by another club in the first week of the free agency period. And yet, nothing has happened with either.
Chase Brown's Combine Results:— PFF College (@PFF_College) March 5, 2023
Vertical Jump: 40" (1st)
Broad Jump: 10'7" (1st)
40 Yard Dash: 4.43s (5th) pic.twitter.com/sLGpNKdHvG
And it’s not like the running back market is stagnant. There have been several backs who have changed teams during free agency.
Will either Hunt of Johnson return?
For the time being, let’s just say no. That means a young replacement is needed. And on Day 3, an absolute gem should be there waiting. Brown played at the University of Illinois and was an explosive pure speed rusher with high production.
Was born and raised in Ontario, Canada. Early on was a kickoff return man (18.9 average), but did not return any kicks during his junior and senior seasons.
In Brown’s senior year, he had 1,643 yards on 328 carries with 10 scores, a 5.0 yards per carry average with an additional 27 receptions for 240 yards, and another three touchdowns.
RB Chase Brown
Draft projection: Rounds 4-6
Browns pick: #147 (their second pick in Round 5)
Specifics:
College: Illinois
Height: 5’-11”
Weight: 200 pounds
40-time: 4.43
Career Attempts: 676
Career Rushing Yards: 3,558
Career Receptions: 58
Career Reception Yards: 521
Career Touchdowns: 21
Career starts: 45
Positives:
- Non-stop motor
- Exceptional speed (4.43)
- Durable
- Had a string of nine consecutive 100-yard games
- Elusive runner
- Hits the hole quickly, then he’s gone
- Excellent hand/eye coordination
- Sudden plants and will burst upfield
- Absolute workhorse
- Three year starter
- 2022 Second Team All-Big 10 & Third Team 2021
- Senior Bowl invitee
Negatives:
- Had some fumbling issues his senior year
- Needs a third gear once he hits daylight
- Average power with first contact
- Needs work with blocking in the backfield
- Right leg injury his senior year, but healed nicely prior to Senior Bowl
Expert Draft Site Analysis
DraftDive.com
Chase Brown becomes an intriguing prospect to consider in the draft. Especially if that primary running back is more of a power back, and they’re looking for a nice change of pace guy. Brown’s explosiveness is a tempting skill set to go after. I’m not sure if his skill set is enough to be “the” guy for a team. I think most teams will see him as that complementary piece. Because of this, I do think that Brown will have to hear his name called a little later in the draft. Although, whoever gets Brown is going to be very happy with the pick.
