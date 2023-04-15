Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/15/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- USFL is back for 2023. Here are the former Browns ready to compete (Barry Shuck) - The USFL kicks off its season on Saturday and there are numerous former Browns players on rosters.
- NFL free agency: Browns make WR signing official (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns officially signed free agent wide receiver Marquise Goodwin on Friday.
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: RB Tank Bigsby is a runner in search of some blocking (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns could be on the prowl for another running back in the 2023 NFL Draft and Auburn’s Tank Bigsby could be a player to watch.
- NFL draft: 3 interesting defensive prospects on predraft visits with Browns (Jared Mueller) - Two weeks prior to the day of the Cleveland Browns first picks, three defenders are newly reported to be visiting Berea including two coming in on the same day.
- 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 9-12 by the DBN Community (Chris Pokorny) - The DBN Community NFL Mock Draft rolls along with selections nine through 12.
Cleveland Browns:
- Should the Browns sign DeAndre Hopkins if he is cut by the Cardinals? (cleveland.com) - The Browns focused on help for Deshaun Watson during the offseason. New signees Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin are complimentary receivers to aid Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, but the Browns could still add to the position. Among the options is Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins.
- NBA approves Haslams’ purchase of stake in Milwaukee Bucks (Browns Zone) - The Haslams have joined the NBA just in time for the playoffs. The NBA Board of Governors on Friday approved the purchase of an approximately 25 percent ownership share of the Bucks by Dee and Jimmy Haslam from co-owner Marc Lasry. The Haslams bought the Browns for $1.05 billion in 2012 and also own the Columbus Crew of the MLS.
- Cleveland Browns draft forecast: Take a big swing in the seventh round (Beacon Journal) - It’s the seventh round of the NFL Draft. By this point, only the diehards are truly watching. Whether or not the Browns are among the teams still on the board with a seventh-round pick by the time it arrives on April 29 remains to be seen. Here are five suggestions for who could be the final pick for the Browns, assuming they pick this late.
- Alex Wright changes number to 99 so Dalvin Tomlinson can keep 94 (Browns Wire) - Dalvin Tomlinson has historically worn 94 throughout his career with the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. And now it looks like he will keep that number with the Cleveland Browns after signing a massive contract this offseason, as well as second-year defensive tackle Alex Wright has announced a number change on Instagram.
NFL:
- Joey Porter Jr. is blazing his own path to the 2023 NFL draft (ESPN) - The person on the other end of the line paused as he answered the phone. “This is Joey Porter,” he said, adding after a beat, “Senior.” Once the only Joey Porter in the NFL world, Porter Sr. now is watching his son, Joey Porter Jr., make the name his own as a potential first-round pick in the NFL draft later this month.
- Former Bucs Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy announces retirement from NFL (Tampa Bay Times) - Six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy announced his retirement from the NFL Friday via social media. McCoy shared a video montage of highlights from his 11-season NFL career, predominantly his draft day, followed by him hanging up a cape with his last name and No. 93 on it, along with a pair of red cleats.
- Foster Moreau optimistic about Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis: ‘We should be able to get rid of all of it’ (NFL.com) - Foster Moreau’s free-agency process revealed an issue much greater than football. Close to a month after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, the tight end has an optimistic outlook. Moreau told Good Morning America his cancer has reached stage two, but isn’t progressing at a rapid rate.
- Falcons sign Bud Dupree to one-year deal (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) - Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, a former first-round draft pick by the Steelers, who has 46.5 career sacks, is set to sign a one-year contract with the Falcons. The deal was confirmed by the team and his agent, after it was first reported by Zach Klein of Channel 2 Action News.
Loading comments...