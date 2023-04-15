Browns Juan Thornhill recruiting former Chiefs teammate

The addition of FS Juan Thornhill to the Cleveland Browns defense should be huge. While John Johnson III was a talented player before his arrival in Cleveland, Thornhill’s ability to be a true free safety will give new DC Jim Schwartz a lot more to work with.

Thornhill’s championship experience as an important part of two Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victories will also benefit the Browns.

The free safety is attempting to bring in other champion Chief players this offseason. Earlier, Thornhill was recruiting WR Mecole Hardman. Now, it is RB Jerick McKinnon that Thornhill wants in Cleveland:

Yo @JetMckinnon1 need a place to stay in Cleveland ? — The Chosen Juan ‍♂️ (@Juan_Thornhill) April 15, 2023

Interestingly, shortly after Thornhill’s tweet to Hardman, the receiver signed with the New York Jets. That signing led to the Browns acquisition of WR Elijah Moore in a trade.

McKinnon would be an interesting addition for Cleveland’s offense. While he hasn’t had more than 100 rushing attempts since 2017, he has been a quality receiver out of the backfield. Last season, McKinnon had 56 receptions for 512 yards and nine touchdowns with Kansas City.

With Nick Chubb set as the team’s primary back and Jerome Ford expected to back him up, adding a passing-catching threat like McKinnon could help fill out the depth chart nicely. With the NFL draft less than two weeks away now, it is likely that McKinnon will have to wait for a team that strikeout on the position in the draft.

While he didn’t get Hardman to join, Thornhill hasn’t given up on being a recruiter in his new home. We will see if it works this time or not.