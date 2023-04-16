NFL draft: Browns hosted interesting midround Alabama OL prospect

With everyone seemingly crawling toward the NFL draft, fans of the Cleveland Browns must wait until Friday to even find the oasis that used to be the team’s Super Bowl. Going into the 2023 version of the NFL draft, the Super Bowl is the goal and the lack of first and second-round picks makes things less exciting in April.

Browns fans have reasons to be excited as well as reasons to be concerned. Which direction they focus is up to them.

With eight selections in the NFL draft, GM Andrew Berry can do some things. Tyler Steen, an interesting offensive line prospect from the Alabama Crimson Tide, could be part of that plan. According to a report, Steen met with Cleveland last week:

Unlike a lot of prospects coming out of Alabama, Steen only played one season for the Crimson Tide as a senior transfer from Vanderbilt. The 6’6”, 320-pounder played well for Nick Saban’s group but didn’t present enough consistency to warrant an early-round selection despite some good athletic skills:

Tyler Steen is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.44 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 71 out of 1253 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/551qMxq444 #RAS pic.twitter.com/cm22qz4RH8 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 27, 2023

A few things jump out starting with the lack of a 40-yard dash which limits the information available. Despite that, his good explosive and agility grades show the physical gifts needed for the position. It is also interesting that an offensive tackle measuring 6’6” doesn’t get a green mark when compared to others at the position.

Both The Draft Network and Bleacher Report have Steen as a third-round selection. Given the dearth of talent around the league at offensive tackle, it wouldn’t be shocking if some get pushed up the board. GIven his redshirt senior status, Steen won’t get the benefit of being a “project” that can be molded. Instead, the NFL Network notes that he is a “good backup with the potential to develop into a starter.”