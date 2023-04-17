Draft INSIGHT: C/OG Jake Andrews will provide depth for Browns

While the Cleveland Browns need quality depth at both the guard and center positions, they must be vigilant in finding guys who are versatile that can play both. OL coach Bill Callihan requires this of his group.

And how many times has an offensive guard suddenly been thrust into playing center, or left tackle?

2nd best play in football… QB sneak❤️ @gunnar_18 — Jake Andrews (@jakeandrews55) February 12, 2023

In his freshman year, Andrews started 12 games and split time at left guard, center, and right guard. He became the starting right guard in his sophomore year with 11 games at right guard and ranked fourth nationally with a 99.2 pass block efficiency.

In his final season, he was rated as a top pass blocker as he allowed just one sack playing center and right guard.

Andrews is a prospect who would fill the need for depth.

C/OG Jake Andrews

Draft projection: Rounds 5-7

Browns pick: #187 (Round 6)

Specifics:

College: Troy

Height: 6’-3”

Weight: 315 pounds

40-time: 5.15

Career starts: 37

Positives:

Few sacks allowed entire career

3,000 college snaps with 37 starts

Durable

High school wrestling champion

Broad base with thick limbs

Power in his core

Drive blocker on run plays

Had four college games where he graded out at 100

Has played all three interior line positions

2022 First Team All-Sunbelt Conference

Senior Bowl invitee

Three-year starter

Negatives:

Struggles with lateral slide quickness

Slow to recognize delayed blitz

Average pass protector

Short area athleticism

Lack of overall length

Small conference work

Lack of mean streak

Expert Draft Site Analysis

NFLDraftBuzz.com

Jake Andrews shows good quickness and flexibility on reach blocks, and he has enough range to get out as a puller. Is effective when asked to pull, showing the agility, speed, and overall range to get out as a lead blocker, where he locates defenders and shows the ability to adjust and land blocks against linebackers. Does a nice job on the second level, moving upfield quickly and showing the flexibility and balance to land blocks in space. Often gets too high in his sets, sacrificing some of his power, and Andrews doesn’t show great coordination between his upper and lower body when sliding back in pass protection. He’ll occasionally stop his feet when delivering a punch, and he doesn’t play with ideal balance when moving back into his set. He’ll often struggle to mirror if he can’t win early on passing plays.