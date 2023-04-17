Draft INSIGHT: C/OG Jake Andrews will provide depth for Browns

While the Cleveland Browns need quality depth at both the guard and center positions, they must be vigilant in finding guys who are versatile that can play both. OL coach Bill Callihan requires this of his group.
And how many times has an offensive guard suddenly been thrust into playing center, or left tackle?
2nd best play in football… QB sneak❤️ @gunnar_18— Jake Andrews (@jakeandrews55) February 12, 2023
In his freshman year, Andrews started 12 games and split time at left guard, center, and right guard. He became the starting right guard in his sophomore year with 11 games at right guard and ranked fourth nationally with a 99.2 pass block efficiency.
In his final season, he was rated as a top pass blocker as he allowed just one sack playing center and right guard.
Andrews is a prospect who would fill the need for depth.
C/OG Jake Andrews
Draft projection: Rounds 5-7
Browns pick: #187 (Round 6)
Specifics:
College: Troy
Height: 6’-3”
Weight: 315 pounds
40-time: 5.15
Career starts: 37
Positives:
- Few sacks allowed entire career
- 3,000 college snaps with 37 starts
- Durable
- High school wrestling champion
- Broad base with thick limbs
- Power in his core
- Drive blocker on run plays
- Had four college games where he graded out at 100
- Has played all three interior line positions
- 2022 First Team All-Sunbelt Conference
- Senior Bowl invitee
- Three-year starter
Negatives:
- Struggles with lateral slide quickness
- Slow to recognize delayed blitz
- Average pass protector
- Short area athleticism
- Lack of overall length
- Small conference work
- Lack of mean streak
Expert Draft Site Analysis
NFLDraftBuzz.com
Jake Andrews shows good quickness and flexibility on reach blocks, and he has enough range to get out as a puller. Is effective when asked to pull, showing the agility, speed, and overall range to get out as a lead blocker, where he locates defenders and shows the ability to adjust and land blocks against linebackers. Does a nice job on the second level, moving upfield quickly and showing the flexibility and balance to land blocks in space. Often gets too high in his sets, sacrificing some of his power, and Andrews doesn’t show great coordination between his upper and lower body when sliding back in pass protection. He’ll occasionally stop his feet when delivering a punch, and he doesn’t play with ideal balance when moving back into his set. He’ll often struggle to mirror if he can’t win early on passing plays.
