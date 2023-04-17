Daily Dawg Chow 4/17: Browns may still pursue DeAndre Hopkins

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL draft: Oregon DE/LB/TE had predraft visit with Browns (Jared Mueller) D.J. Johnson had an interesting college career, he stopped by Cleveland in advance of the NFL draft
- DeAndre Hopkins refutes contract rumors (Jared Mueller) Former teammates with Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins is still unlikely for Cleveland
- NFL draft: Browns hosted interesting midround Alabama OL prospect (Jared Mueller) Tyler Steen could be an interesting Browns target in the upcoming NFL draft
- NFL free agency: 5 linebackers still available for Browns to sign (Jared Mueller) Myles Jack, Jaylon Smith, Deion Jones, among others, still out in NFL free agency for the Browns
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Back in Mix to Add Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (heavy.com) “Hopkins took to Twitter on April 16, where he shot down the notion that he is seeking a raise at his next stop, wherever that may be.”
- Will the Cleveland Browns regret letting go of these three players? (Factory of Sadness) “Yet, due to limited funds available to upgrade the team, it’s fair to say the team may have made lateral moves to replace these vets if not step-backs.”
- Three Most Likely Wide Receiver Draft Targets For The Cleveland Browns (Orange And Brown Report) “When looking at the first three rounds, Andrew Berry has never drafted anyone who will be older than 22.0 week one of the season, with the exception of Jordan Elliott who was 22.7”
- Chomps, Brownie the Elf bobbleheads now available (cleveland.com) “The 8-inch bobbleheads are expected to ship this summer. Each will be individually numbered to 2,023, but pre-order is encouraged to procure a bobblehead in the first shipment.”
- JOK in the slot? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier considers some personnel suggestions from his audience
