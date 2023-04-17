Browns offseason program starts today

The NFL season will start sometime in September of this year with training camps opening in the summer. A lot will happen before those two markers in the NFL calendar including the NFL draft next week and a lot of roster maneuvering.

The offseason has been a busy one for the Cleveland Browns but mostly bereft of significant drama. GM Andrew Berry has signed a lot of players to the roster in an attempt to get back to the playoffs while HC Kevin Stefanski added DC Jim Schwartz and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone to try to improve two parts of the team.

Monday, offseason programming opens for everyone in the NFL. Sadly for fans excited to see the new roster work, there won’t be much news coming out or videos to get excited about.

As described on the team’s website, the first two weeks give coaches a chance to meet with players and for work on their health:

Phase One: The first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

It is important to note that this time is voluntary. Many players throughout the league stick with the workout programs that they do with their private trainers but can still meet with coaches remotely.

The first on-field work won’t come until rookie minicamp the second week of May with veterans able to join later in May. Even that time will be very limited physical activity, per CBA rules.

Mandatory minicamp in early June is when activities that look more like the football we love will occur.

For now, some of the Browns return to Berea to get coaching, get treatment and to workout. With the NFL draft just over a week away, we are slowly crawling toward seeing actual football.