NFL free agency: Browns bring back offensive lineman, per agent

The Cleveland Browns offseason continues with NFL free agency not only seeing new players arriving but a lot of the team’s free agents being brought back.

GM Andrew Berry has been highly active throughout free agency with only running back, among the major position groups, not having an addition or player being re-signed. The Browns roster continues to fill up in advance of the NFL draft where Berry has eight picks to work with.

Earlier this offseason, Berry signed OL Wes Martin after re-signing Ethan Pocic as the team’s starting center. Now comes a report from his agent that OL Michael Dunn is also returning to the team:

Dunn played in eight games in 2022 including two starts. The versatile offensive lineman was brought in late in the 2020 season as the team struggled with injuries and COVID-related roster limitations. In 2021, Dunn played in 14 games including two starts.

Pro Football Focus gave Dunn grades of 76.2, 67.9 and 61.1 over the last three seasons. As a backup, Dunn was mostly used as an extra tight end run blocker in 2022.

Earlier this offseason, OL Hjalte Froholdt departed the team leaving a hole for a backup interior offensive lineman. Martin and Dunn will be two of the players competing to make Cleveland’s 53-man roster.