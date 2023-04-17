2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 13-16 by the DBN Community

The previous picks of the 2023 DBN Community NFL Mock Draft can be found here:

Picks 13-16 are below.

No. 13 - Jets - Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

The selection and write-up were made by Barry Shuck:

“The Jets need quite a bit: LB, OT, C, WR, S, DL. The choice would have been one of the two best offensive tackles, but they are both gone. Next up, you can’t have too many pass rushers which New York desperately needs. The league leader Eagles had 70 sacks compared to the Jets 45. They were also 17th against the run as teams would gash their defensive line for large gains.

Myles Murphy (6-5”, 275 pounds) from Clemson gets after it and checks both boxes. He possesses a good blend of speed, fluidity, and length plus has a long reach. Murphy is a former five-star recruit who had great college numbers including being named Freshman All-American. 18.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, and 116 tackles are his college numbers and runs a 4.53 40. An absolute demon to deal with.

This dude should have been taken in the Top-8 and is a steal this late.”

No. 14 - Patriots - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

The selection and write-up were made by Cloud3:

“Maybe the rumors are true & BB is interested in a dynamic RB? Maybe they move on from Mac Jones with Levis? Personally, I see NE trading down. However, they could draft a young run blocking mauler with Jones who is nasty & take Gibbs from Bama in the 2nd, taking some pressure off Mac by running more often.

Broderick is still inexperienced & his kickout looks a bit amateur still, but his raw power & athleticism, as well as his football IQ make him the BPA here & an asset for the Patriots future.”

No. 15 - Packers - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

The selection and write-up were made by Mudville:

“With the 15th pick, the Packers select TE, Michael Mayer, University of Notre Dame. The Packers need to upgrade their offense to provide Jordan Love with opportunities to succeed. With the top 2 OTs and WRs off the board, I would ideally look to trade down. I looked next at the top CBs and edge rushers to maximize draft pick value, but the other teams already selected the top 2 CBs and top edge rushers also. Therefore, I turned my attention to a pick that will help both the Packers passing game and running game.

With TE Robert Tonyan leaving the Packers for the Bears, TE becomes the necessary option. Mayer has great pass-catching skills and is reliable enough in the run game to contribute immediately.”

No. 16 - Commanders - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

The selection and write-up were made by fjblessi:

“The Commanders are a team with a lot of needs. Cornerback chief among them, however this draft has provided the Commanders an opportunity at another position and they are going to take it. With the 16th pick in the 2023 NFL draft the Washington Commanders select Will Levis - QB Kentucky.

Levis is not a polished product by any means and his lack of success against SEC teams in 2022 is a red flag, but without a true franchise QB the Commanders can’t hope to consistently compete and while I was impressed with what Jacoby Brissett gave the Browns last year - he is not a QB you can build your franchise on.

Will Levis is a physical specimen in the mold of Josh Allen. While he didn’t have the combine that Richardson of Florida had, he still showed a VERY strong arm, good size, and the ability to move around. Having Brissett gives the commanders time to let Levis improve his footwork, learn the NFL playbook, and develop into an NFL QB without having the pressure of doing it on the field. He may not work out, but at #16 it is a risk worth taking.”

Up next will be the 17-20 picks in the 2023 DBN Community Mock Draft.