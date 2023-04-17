2023 Browns DBN Big Board: 26-30 Results, Vote for Slots 31-35

The 26-30 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:
26. LB Jack Campbell - 111 total points
27. WR Zay Flowers - 85 total points
28. DT Keeanu Benton - 79 total points
29. TE Dalton Kincaid - 67 total points
30. OT Anton Harrison - 65 total points
The breakdown of the votes are as follows:
The 26-30 spots were well-rounded with variety, having LB Jack Campbell, WR Zay Flowers, DT Keeanu Benton, TE Dalton Kincaid, and OT Anton Harrison. We're going to try to keep this voting going at least through the Top-50, so that means a minimum of four more polls.
Cumulative Big Board So Far
1. DT Jalen Carter
2. DE/OLB Will Anderson
3. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
4. OT Paris Johnson
5. DE/OLB Nolan Smith
6. DE/OLB Tyree Wilson
7. DT Bryan Bresee
8. DT Calijah Kancey
9. OT Peter Skoronski
10. DE/OLB Lukas Van-Ness
11. S Brian Branch
12. DE/OLB Myles Murphy
13. CB Christian Gonzalez
14. OT Broderick Jones
15. RB Bijan Robinson
16. CB Joey Porter
17. DT Mazi Smith
18. CB Devon Witherspoon
19. DE/OLB BJ Ojulari
20. WR Quentin Johnston
21. DE/OLB Will McDonald
22. WR Jordan Addison
23. WR Jalin Hyatt
24. TE Michael Mayer
25. OT Darnell Wright
26. LB Jack Campbell
27. WR Zay Flowers
28. DT Keeanu Benton
29. TE Dalton Kincaid
30. OT Anton Harrison
Compiling the Big Board: 31-35 Slots
Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 31-35 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.
If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.
