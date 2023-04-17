2023 Browns DBN Big Board: 26-30 Results, Vote for Slots 31-35

The 26-30 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:

26. LB Jack Campbell - 111 total points

27. WR Zay Flowers - 85 total points

28. DT Keeanu Benton - 79 total points

29. TE Dalton Kincaid - 67 total points

30. OT Anton Harrison - 65 total points

The breakdown of the votes are as follows:

The 26-30 spots were well-rounded with variety, having LB Jack Campbell, WR Zay Flowers, DT Keeanu Benton, TE Dalton Kincaid, and OT Anton Harrison. We’re going to try to keep this voting going at least through the Top-50, so that means a minimum of four more polls.

Cumulative Big Board So Far

1. DT Jalen Carter

2. DE/OLB Will Anderson

3. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

4. OT Paris Johnson

5. DE/OLB Nolan Smith

6. DE/OLB Tyree Wilson

7. DT Bryan Bresee

8. DT Calijah Kancey

9. OT Peter Skoronski

10. DE/OLB Lukas Van-Ness

11. S Brian Branch

12. DE/OLB Myles Murphy

13. CB Christian Gonzalez

14. OT Broderick Jones

15. RB Bijan Robinson

16. CB Joey Porter

17. DT Mazi Smith

18. CB Devon Witherspoon

19. DE/OLB BJ Ojulari

20. WR Quentin Johnston

21. DE/OLB Will McDonald

22. WR Jordan Addison

23. WR Jalin Hyatt

24. TE Michael Mayer

25. OT Darnell Wright

26. LB Jack Campbell

27. WR Zay Flowers

28. DT Keeanu Benton

29. TE Dalton Kincaid

30. OT Anton Harrison

Compiling the Big Board: 31-35 Slots

Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 31-35 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.

If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.