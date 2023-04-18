Daily Dawg Chow 4/18: Browns bring back Michael Dunn, others

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Report: Browns stadium renovations could see team playing elsewhere for 2-3 seasons (Jared Mueller) Haslams and the city of Cleveland have struggled to come to a solution
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: QB Jake Haener has the smarts to be resourceful (Thomas Moore) Fresno State quarterback knows the game, but his size and arm strength could be limiting factors.
- Is the Brownie the Elf field logo one-and-done? (Barry Shuck) Do the Browns want a new logo?
- 2023 Browns DBN Big Board: 26-30 Results, Vote for Slots 31-35 (Chris Pokorny) The 26-30 players are in for the Browns’ big board, and now you can vote for slots 31-35.
- 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 13-16 by the DBN Community (Chris Pokorny) Reaching the halfway point of the DBN Community NFL Mock Draft.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns re-sign G Michael Dunn, CB Thomas Graham and DT Ben Stille as offseason program gets underway (cleveland.com) “Originally signed by the Ram as an undrafted rookie out of Maryland in 2017, Dunn (6-5, 315), bounced around for three years before signing with the Browns in 2020 and finding a home. His previous job was with the Seattle Dragons of the XFL.”
- Browns seek fan submissions for potential new Dog logo (clevelandbrowns.com) “Last month, the team launched a March Madness-style bracket, where fans voted in one-on-one matchups to decide what breed of dog best fits the “Browns Dawg,” which ultimately led to the Mastiff breed being chosen.”
- Fans React To Browns’ Anniversary Of NFL Draft Return (Browns Nation) “The Browns have had the aforementioned Tim Couch, Ty Detmer, Doug Pederson, Spergon Wynn, Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Luke McCown, Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Ken Dorsey, Bruce Gardkowski, Colt McCoy, Jake Delhomme, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thad Lewis, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw, Josh McCown, Austin Davis, Cody Kessler, Robert Griffin III, DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan, Baker Mayfield, Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum, Nick Mullens, Jacoby Brissett, and now Deshaun Watson start for them.”
- Defensive tackles still available in free agency as Perrion Winfrey decision looms (Browns Wire) “Who are those defensive tackles that could find themselves in Cleveland?”
- The Browns 5 year plan (Youtube) Quincy Carrier projects what the Browns might be doing both on and off the field in the upcoming half-decade
