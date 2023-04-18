 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Dawg Chow 4/18: Browns bring back Michael Dunn, others

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.

By Ezweav
/ new
NFL: Player Headshots 2022 Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:

More Cleveland Browns news:

  • Browns re-sign G Michael Dunn, CB Thomas Graham and DT Ben Stille as offseason program gets underway (cleveland.com) “Originally signed by the Ram as an undrafted rookie out of Maryland in 2017, Dunn (6-5, 315), bounced around for three years before signing with the Browns in 2020 and finding a home. His previous job was with the Seattle Dragons of the XFL.”
  • Browns seek fan submissions for potential new Dog logo (clevelandbrowns.com) “Last month, the team launched a March Madness-style bracket, where fans voted in one-on-one matchups to decide what breed of dog best fits the “Browns Dawg,” which ultimately led to the Mastiff breed being chosen.”
  • Fans React To Browns’ Anniversary Of NFL Draft Return (Browns Nation) “The Browns have had the aforementioned Tim Couch, Ty Detmer, Doug Pederson, Spergon Wynn, Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Luke McCown, Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Ken Dorsey, Bruce Gardkowski, Colt McCoy, Jake Delhomme, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thad Lewis, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw, Josh McCown, Austin Davis, Cody Kessler, Robert Griffin III, DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan, Baker Mayfield, Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum, Nick Mullens, Jacoby Brissett, and now Deshaun Watson start for them.”
  • Defensive tackles still available in free agency as Perrion Winfrey decision looms (Browns Wire) “Who are those defensive tackles that could find themselves in Cleveland?”
  • The Browns 5 year plan (Youtube) Quincy Carrier projects what the Browns might be doing both on and off the field in the upcoming half-decade

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...