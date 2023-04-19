Draft INSIGHT: S Kendall Smith provides Browns depth & special teams play

In all likelihood, the Cleveland Browns will draft another safety. This group last season was a huge disappointment while the cornerback room shined.

The current safety room includes Grant Delpit, D’Anthony Bell, and Bubba Bolden. Ronnie Harrison Jr. is an unrestricted free agent while John Johnson III was released.

What the kids say? “I love it here ” pic.twitter.com/Y4K50IUZPq — Kendall Smith (@Kendallsmith_23) March 25, 2021

Smith is known for his special teams abilities and is quite good, which the Browns have focused on during the off-season.

Smith only started one year at safety but had five interceptions along with 39 tackles and five batted passes.

S Kendall Smith

Draft projection: Round 6-7

Browns pick: #227 (Round 7)

Specifics:

College: Illinois

Height: 6’-1”

Weight: 200 pounds

40-time: 4.59

Career Tackles: 70

Career Forced Fumbles: 1

Career Sacks: 0

Career Tackles for Loss: 0

Career Pass Defenses: 6

Career Interceptions: 5

Career starts: 12

Positives:

Special teams background

Hustler

Good ball skills

Potential developmental player

Outstanding in run support

Has the size

Sufficient acceleration

Dynamic change of direction

Plays best at high post

Negatives:

Needs to get a feel for his spacing

One year starter

Needs better range

Not the most agile athlete

24-years old

Needs more reps in order to gauge his usage

High risk/high variance

Former receiver now late bloomer

Developmental

Expert Draft Site Analysis

TheDraftNetwork.com

On one hand, Kendall Smith feels like a high-floor pick on day three thanks to his special teams work and how that’s developed his open-field tackling efforts and the ability to claim a roster spot. But for all the questions of his age, it is also worth acknowledging that you may get developmental upside. I’d bet on Smith on day three to be a special teams contributor and try to develop him into a coverage player who could challenge to take significant snaps someday.