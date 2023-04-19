Daily Dawg Chow 4/19: Former DL Chris Smith passes away

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: DT Gervon Dexter has potential but lacks consistency (Thomas Moore) Florida defensive tackle has the athleticism to succeed, but questions remain if he can put it all together.
- Browns Amari Cooper: ‘I feel good’ (Thomas Moore) Cleveland wide receiver recovering from offseason surgery, should be ready for the start of training camp.
- NFL mock draft: ESPN’s Todd McShay gives Browns two defenders in third round (Jared Mueller) NFL draft: Gervon Dexter has become a hot pick for the Browns, Henry To’oTo’o helps at linebacker
- Baker’s dozen of things you probably didn’t know about the NFL draft - Part 2 (Barry Shuck) The best way to build a roster is through the college draft
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Former Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31 (WKYC) “A native of Salisbury, North Carolina, Smith starred at West Rowan High School, where he tallied 16.5 sacks during his senior season.”
- Deshaun Watson says fans should be excited about the Cleveland Browns’ offense (Fox 8) “Started in February when I started training and throwing, guys were coming in. Some guys stayed the whole time. Some guys were already there training. Some guys would fly in for a week, fly back out and come back later on. Pretty much all of the receivers came through at least once and that was a good sign to see,”
- Browns jersey numbers for 2023 offseason additions (clevelandbrowns.com) “Elijah Moore and Juan Thornhill are the two additions who will don a single-digit number, while Dalvin Tomlinson will take the former jersey number of his D-Line peer, Alex Wright, who will switch to a new one. Kellen Mond will also switch numbers after the arrival of Moore.”
- Moneyball’s Paul DePodesta, NFL’s Cleveland Browns Chief Strategy Officer, to Deliver Marketing Analytics Keynote (Business Wire) “Paul DePodesta has made a career of evaluating, measuring, and assigning value to talent, as documented in Michael Lewis’s book, Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game.”
- Browns should draft 3 DT’s? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier considers an interesting draft strategy for the good guys
