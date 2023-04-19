2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 17-20 by the DBN Community

The previous picks of the 2023 DBN Community NFL Mock Draft can be found here:

Picks 17-20 are below.

No. 17 - Steelers - Joey Porter Jr, CB, Penn State

The selection and write-up were made by Swagnasty:

“Couldn’t be easier. Great size, great talent, great production, great value at a position of need. Obviously the family connection helps with familiarity and pleasing the fans, but even without that factor this is a clear fit.”

No. 18 - Lions - O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

The selection and write-up were made by JB92:

“I had a list of potential targets for this selection and one by one they went off the board. With all the players I wanted off of the board I went with a Dan Campbell kinda guy in Torrence. Torrence is ready to play guard in the NFL right now, with the power to move people in the run game. Him + Sewell might pretty quickly become the best run blocking right side in the NFL. In the pass game Torrence is just massive and absorbs pass rushers with ease. Considered Bijan Robinson here but I think Torrence may have a larger impact on the Lions.”

No. 19 - Buccaneers - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

The selection and write-up were made by Ezweav:

“With the 19th pick in 2023 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Darnell Wright, Tackle, Tennessee. This works out well for the Bucs, who need to ensure the edge of their OL is fortified to protect The Chip On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder™. Wright has played on both the left and right side and should enable Tampa to not make Tristen Wirfs switch positions. Wright wouldn’t necessarily need to be a pro bowler in order to fill the Donovan Smith-sized shoes the Bucs need filled. With luck this pick will keep the footsteps at bay.”

No. 20 - Seahawks - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

The selection and write-up were made by COSP:

“After John Schneider got Pete Carroll the quarterback of the future, taking unpolished diamond Anthony Richardson out of Florida, the Seattle front office turned their attention to the other side of the ball. The Seahawks defensive front is sorely lacking. Getting to the quarterback is an area they are woefully deficient at and their run defense isn’t much better. Calijah Kancey can help with both of these areas. He’s disruptive at collapsing the pocket and stout against the run.

A lot of people want to draw comparisons to Aaron Donald because both are from Pitt. It’s unfair to compare a prospect to a GOAT level player. Since these comparisons are in vogue during the pre-draft process, I see a lot of Cortez Kennedy in his game.”

Up next will be the 21-24 picks in the 2023 DBN Community Mock Draft.