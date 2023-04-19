NFL draft: “Super-freak” left tackle has visit with Browns

The NFL draft is just over a week away but it feels like it has been the slowest ever arriving. For Cleveland Browns fans, the excitement level is quite low with no selections until the third round and a lot of needs already filled.

The best-case scenario for the Browns draft this year is that a pick or two surprises enough to contribute right away on offense or defense. More likely, a majority of the selections will play on special teams and be about the future.

Northern Michigan left tackle Jake Witt could be an interesting player for both of those roles. The 6’7”, 300-pounder showed off his physical traits during his pro day:

Standing 6-foot-7 with 34-inch arms and a broad jump of over 122 inches (according to Witt) at roughly 300 pounds, Witt has a unique skill set few can match. Zybec-electronic timed sub 4.8 in the 40 helps cement his ability with the rest of the offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

From a college basketball player to tight end and, finally, to offensive line, Witt has had an interesting path to the draft. The Browns, among other teams, are interested in the athletic development prospect:

Division-II deep sleeper LT Jake Witt now up to six 30 visits (Broncos, Browns, Raiders, Chargers, 49ers, Bengals).



Also, several private workouts (Eagles, Colts) and virtual meetings (Jets).



He will be a draft pick. Learn more about his awesome story https://t.co/pDgd5l1qvZ — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 19, 2023

It will be interesting if “He’s going to be drafted” means a sixth or seventh-round selection or if teams, so desperate for decent offensive line play, take a risk on him more in the middle rounds of the NFL draft.

For Cleveland, Jack Conklin was just signed to an extension and Jedrick Wills is expected to have his fifth-year option picked up for 2024. James Hudson III is the team’s primary backup tackle. A player with the athletic traits that Witt has could give the Browns depth early in his career with the potential to become a starter under Bill Callahan’s tutelage. You can’t teach the traits that Witt has but does Callahan believe he can mold those traits into a useful player?

Witt is an interesting name to watch in the upcoming NFL draft.