Interesting CBS Sports mock draft has Browns trading up twice

For those of us who love the NFL draft, the invention of mock draft simulators has created great opportunities to see what could happen in a variety of ways. There are others who still go through the old-school process of creating an entire seven-round NFL mock draft from scratch.

Only the truly dedicated ones do that while having numerous trades throughout.

For Cleveland Browns fans, next week’s NFL draft has a lot less meaning than it used to. Acquiring QB Deshaun Watson and WR Elijah Moore cost the team their first and second-round picks this year (among many others in the Watson deal). The Moore trade did bring back a third-round selection and other trades mean the Browns have eight selections in 2023.

One way that the draft would be more interesting for Cleveland fans is if GM Andrew Berry moves up. Given his aggressive nature this offseason and, seemingly, limited roster space, trades are highly likely.

CBS Sports posted a seven-round mock draft from Chris Trapasso that has a myriad of trades including two involving the Browns:

Cleveland acquires pick #52 from Seattle for picks #74, 98 & 190

Cleveland acquires pick #94 from Philadelphia for picks #111 & 142

The results after the trades create an interesting mock for the Browns with the following players added, in order:

From eight selections down to five but a defense that gets remade. Dexter and Carter are both very tall and long prospects at their positions while Robinson is a nice, versatile safety. Overshown is an impressive athlete with great size for the position who can develop behind the veteran linebackers in Cleveland.

The Browns seem to be looking for a developmental quarterback to compete with Kellen Mond so drafting O’Connell makes sense from that perspective.

What do you think of the trade-ups and then the players selected in this mock draft?