Daily Dawg Chow 4/20: Myles & DeShaun very high on the Browns in 2023

- NFL draft: “Super-freak” left tackle has visit with Browns (Jared Mueller) The NFL draft is just over a week away but reports of visits continue to come in including Jake Witt with Browns
- 2023 Browns DBN Big Board: 31-35 Results, Vote for Slots 36-40 (Chris Pokorny) The 31-35 players are in for the Browns’ big board, and now you can vote for slots 36-40.
- 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 17-20 by the DBN Community (Chris Pokorny) Getting to the second half of the first round in the DBN Community NFL Mock Draft.
- Draft INSIGHT: S Kendall Smith provides Browns depth & special teams play (Barry Shuck) Round 7: New safeties coach Ephraim Banta will love this guy
- Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson ready to prove himself in 2023 (NBC Sports) “Mike Florio and Chris Simms set expectations for Deshaun Watson next season, given the Browns need a big year from the QB to show he was worth everything Cleveland gave up to get him.”
- Three Most Likely Guard Draft Targets For The Cleveland Browns (Orange And Brown Report) “When looking at the first three rounds, Andrew Berry has never drafted anyone who will be older than 22.0 in Week One of the season, with the exception of Jordan Elliott who was 22.7”
- Myles Garrett expects to ‘hunt’ in schemes from new DC Jim Schwartz (clevelandbrowns.com) “I know he’s worked with a lot of great players, a lot of great defensive lineman, and gotten the most out of those guys,” Garrett said. “He plays wide open, as they say. Just letting guys run free and make plays on the ball.”
- Greg Newsome Press Conference a Surprise for the Right Reasons (Sports Illustrated) “There have been multiple reports that Newsome wants to be traded, the most recent of which suggested that his previous agent was fired for not being able to get it done.”
- Let’s talk about Greg Newsome (Youtube) Quincy Carrier provides some texture to the recent activity surrounding Cleveland’s 3rd year CB
