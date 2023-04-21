Daily Dawg Chow 4/21: Browns might pull off some moves on Draft Day

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- 2023 NFL draft lacks top flight talent (Jared Mueller) Based on prospect grades, Browns aren’t missing out on top flight prospects in this year’s NFL draft
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: DE YaYa Diaby has intriguing potential (Thomas Moore) Louisville defensive end took a long path to college, but his raw ability is drawing attention from teams.
- Several Browns named to The Hall of Very Good - Class of 2023 (Barry Shuck) Annual honor is given to those players who are just outside the Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Interesting CBS Sports mock draft has Browns trading up twice (Jared Mueller) A very dynamic mock NFL draft has the Browns being aggressive
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns 3 Most Likely Trade-Up Candidates in the 2023 NFL Draft (Sports Illustrated) “Andrew Berry has shown that when it comes to the NFL Draft, he likes to keep a few surprises up his sleeve. “
- Cleveland Mayor Weighs In On Idea Of New Browns Stadium (Browns Nation) “Months ago, Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin claimed that it was too soon to know how taxpayers would pay for any potential improvements to the stadium.”
- Greg Newsome II ‘super confident’ in ability to play anywhere (clevelandbrowns.com) “Newsome, who previously expressed displeasure in playing the position for the first time in his career last season, is still open to playing inside this year after talking with Schwartz about what’s ahead for the defense in his first season at defensive coordinator.”
- Breaking Down Michael Dunn’s Cleveland Browns Contract (Orange And Brown Report) “The Cleveland Browns’ current cap space stands at $7,100,339, there is no change because Dunn’s contract was equal to the 51st most expensive deals in Kelly and Forbes and you only count the top 51 in the offseason.”
- The Dream of the Jim Schwartz Defense (Youtube) Quincy Carrier discusses best case scenario on the defensive side of the ball
