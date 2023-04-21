2023 Browns DBN Big Board: 36-40 Results, Vote for Slots 41-45

The 36-40 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:

The breakdown of the votes are as follows:

The 36-40 spots belong to TE Darnell Washington, LB Drew Sanders, DE/OLB Isaiah Foskey, DE/OLB Kelon White, and WR Tyler Scott. We have just two more rounds of voting to go!

Cumulative Big Board So Far

1. DT Jalen Carter

2. DE/OLB Will Anderson

3. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

4. OT Paris Johnson

5. DE/OLB Nolan Smith

6. DE/OLB Tyree Wilson

7. DT Bryan Bresee

8. DT Calijah Kancey

9. OT Peter Skoronski

10. DE/OLB Lukas Van-Ness

11. S Brian Branch

12. DE/OLB Myles Murphy

13. CB Christian Gonzalez

14. OT Broderick Jones

15. RB Bijan Robinson

16. CB Joey Porter

17. DT Mazi Smith

18. CB Devon Witherspoon

19. DE/OLB BJ Ojulari

20. WR Quentin Johnston

21. DE/OLB Will McDonald

22. WR Jordan Addison

23. WR Jalin Hyatt

24. TE Michael Mayer

25. OT Darnell Wright

26. LB Jack Campbell

27. WR Zay Flowers

28. DT Keeanu Benton

29. TE Dalton Kincaid

30. OT Anton Harrison

31. OT Dawand Jones

32. DE/OLB Felix Anudike-Uzomah

33. DE/OLB Derick Hall

34. LB Trenton Simpson

35. DT Gervon Dexter

36. TE Darnell Washington

37. LB Drew Sanders

38. DE/OLB Isaiah Foskey

39. DE/OLB Kelon White

40. WR Tyler Scott

Compiling the Big Board: 41-45 Slots

Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 41-45 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.

If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.