Browns star headed to Cavs, Knicks: Plans to out energy Spike Lee

The Cleveland Browns just finished up the first week of their 2023 offseason program in Berea. While the Browns are months away from games that matter, the Cleveland Cavaliers are facing one of their most important games since LeBron James left the team.

The Cavs travel to face the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the opening-round series of the NBA playoffs. Cleveland lost Game 1 at home in a close one after a big comeback. The Cavaliers took control in Game 2 and rolled to an easy victory.

Now, in the “most famous arena,” Madison Square Garden, Cleveland’s basketball team looks to take back homecourt advantage in what is expected to be a raucous environment. The Cavs will have a very large and, planning to be, very vocal supporter in the Garden as the Browns Myles Garrett says he will be there:

Caught up with #Browns DE—and big time #Cavs fan—Myles Garrett, who's off to New York for Game 3.



He's bringing the heat to MSG and has a feeling there's a big game incoming from Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen.



"I think the Cavs are locked and loaded towards going up 2-1." pic.twitter.com/V3LjfOhM0F — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 21, 2023

Garrett noting he’d be bringing “more energy than Spike (Lee)” is a strong take as the Knicks superfan is always courtside and always bringing the energy.

As seen in the above photo, attending Cavs games is not new for Garrett. A number of Browns players were seen at the home games already during this year’s NBA playoffs.

Cleveland’s basketball team hasn’t won a playoff series without James in a very long time. A tough, physical matchup between the two is likely to continue throughout the series. As Garrett predicted, we are rooting for the Cavs to “Let Em Know” in Game 3 tonight!

