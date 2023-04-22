2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 21-24 by the DBN Community

The previous picks of the 2023 DBN Community NFL Mock Draft can be found here:

Picks 21-24 are below.

No. 21 - Chargers - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

The selection and write-up were made by Crawford_T:

“The Chargers made the playoffs last year as a wild card team and in order to take the next step they will be looking to add weapons for QB Justin Herbert. While adding a speedy WR and depth at DE and LB will also be goals on draft night, the Chargers lack a true threat at the TE position. Their current starter, Gerald Everett, can be solid but struggles to stay healthy. Dalton Kincaid is a talented pass catcher with great hands and ball skills who was very productive at Utah. While his blocking needs work, Kincaid will help open up the middle of the field for this offense and provide Herbert with another target to complement Allen and Williams.”

No. 22 - Ravens - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

The selection and write-up were made by Ezweav:

“With the 22nd pick in the 2023 draft, the Baltimore Ravens select Deonte Banks, CB - Maryland. As much as I want to make them take Hendon Hooker here, it seems like Lamarmageddon is still going to be going on by this point leaving them between the proverbial rock and a hard place. Thus, having totally solved their WR problem with the addition of Odell Beckham (lolololololol) they now move to solve their other major issue and replace Marcus Peters with a local prospect. Ravens actually have issues at multiple places on their roster but amazingly have not had much success in recruiting F/A’s this offseason (which is shocking for people who don’t know who Steve Saunders is). This will warm their hearts ahead of the cold, dark winter they have ahead of them.”

No. 23 - Vikings - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

The selection and write-up were made by Robo Dawg:

“The Vikings in desperate need of an upgrade at CB pick Emmanuel Forbes. Forbes has elite speed (4.35 40, 1.48 10 yd split) and excellent man cover skills, though he weighs a surprising 161 lbs. This has lead to concerns about his tackling ability and his ability to play physical against NFL caliber WRs. The Vikings believe they can take all of the good Forbes brings, while developing him physically and technically to be a high quality NFL CB.”

No. 24 - Jaguars - Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

The selection and write-up were made by Mudville:

“With the 24th pick the Jacksonville Jaguars select Brian Branch, DB, University of Alabama. The Jaguars are a solid team all around with no real glaring weakness. I really considered Bijan Robinson here, but just couldn’t pull the trigger since the Jags drafted Travis Etienne in the first round 2 years ago; and you can never have enough quality starting DBs on your team. Branch is a smart and versatile DB who played CB, slot, and safety at Alabama. He will slide into the slot and nickel packages immediately, while competing for the starting safety job by the end of the year.”

Up next will be the 25-28 picks in the 2023 DBN Community Mock Draft.