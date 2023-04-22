Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/22/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns have interest in local speedy slot corner (Jared Mueller) - This year’s draft class of slot corners has a few very interesting players. One that doesn’t get a lot of attention nationally has Cleveland’s interest is Baldwin-Wallace’s Anthony Kendall.
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: S Jammie Robinson is a ‘feisty defender’ (Thomas Moore) - The safety position group is still thin, however, so it would not come as a surprise to see Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry select a safety in the 2023 NFL Draft, with Florida State’s Jammie Robinson a name to watch.
- 2023 Browns DBN Big Board: 36-40 Results, Vote for Slots 41-45 (Chris Pokorny) - The 36-40 slots for the Cleveland Browns’ DBN Big Board are in.
- Browns star headed to Cavs, Knicks: Plans to out energy Spike Lee (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns just finished up the first week of their 2023 offseason program in Berea. While the Browns are months away from games that matter, the Cleveland Cavaliers are facing one of their most important games since LeBron James left the team.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns’ Andrew Berry operating with ‘a foot in the present,’ ‘foot in the future’ at draft (Beacon Journal) - Andrew Berry has said free agency is about the immediate, while the draft is about the long-term. The problem for the Browns general manager, though, is what happens when the reality of your own situation may be much more urgent.
- Baldwin Wallace’s Anthony Kendall gets chance, draws interest from NFL (Browns Zone) - Anthony Kendall shared a neighborhood with an NFL team for five years. He could run from the stadium where he starred on Saturdays to the Browns’ practice field in a couple of minutes. He remained the longest of long shots.
- Browns GM Andrew Berry doesn’t rule out parting ways with DT Perrion Winfrey pending internal investigation (cleveland.com) - Browns general manager Andrew Berry didn’t rule out parting ways with 2022 fourth-round pick Perrion Winfrey, pending the outcome of the club’s internal investigation into his misdemeanor assault of a woman he had been dating.
- Joel Bitonio donates $1 million to Nevada to fund new football weight room (clevelandbrowns.com) - Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and his wife, Courtney, have contributed a $1 million donation to Nevada, Bitonio’s alma mater, to support the school’s athletic programs and fund a new football weight room, which will be named The Bitonio Family Strength & Conditioning Center.
- Browns GM Andrew Berry says team hasn’t ‘necessarily’ shut door on Kareem Hunt return (NFL.com) - More than a month since becoming a free agent, running back Kareem Hunt is languishing on the open market, along with several other veteran RBs. The Browns appear ready to move on from the 27-year-old, but general manager Andrew Berry didn’t slam the door shut on a potential reunion down the road.
NFL:
- 4 Lions players, including Jameson Williams, suspended for violating NFL’s gambling policy (The Detroit News) - Four Detroit Lions players, including second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams, have been suspended by the NFL for violation of the league’s gambling policy. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore have been suspended indefinitely and subsequently released by the team. Williams and wide receiver Stanley Berryhill each have been banned the first six games of the 2023 regular season.
- Cowboys pick up 5th-year option for CeeDee Lamb (dallascowboys.com) - No surprise here, but the Cowboys just turned CeeDee Lamb’s four-year deal into a five-year deal with one swift move.
- Why NFL draft prospect Anthony Richardson says he’s ‘not from Earth’ (ESPN) - They still talk about the “Odell Beckham catch” all these years later, not only because Anthony Richardson appeared to be levitating midair as he reached behind for the football, but because Anthony Richardson is no wide receiver. Richardson has always been a quarterback, but his team had a need and he wanted to get on the field. So in the very first game of his high school career in 2016, in his very first game playing receiver, Richardson did the incredible.
- The NFL is struggling to walk the ethical high wire of sports betting (The Ringer) - The league is raking in money from sports gambling while continuing to punish players, including the Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams, for any betting policy violations—even seemingly innocuous ones.
