Browns expected to add more defensive ends

The Cleveland Browns defensive end group in 2022 consisted of Myles Garrett and an assorted cast of characters.

While Garrett was his usual dominant self with his second consecutive 16-sack season, he did not receive much help from his linemates as Jadeveon Clowney, Chase Winovich, Isaiah Thomas, Alex Wright and Isaac Rochell combined for just four sacks.

Stats are not the sole measure of success, of course, but by just about every measurable you can find the defensive ends were lacking production.

General manager Andrew Berry was obviously paying attention and spent some resources on fixing the problem this offseason with the signing of free agent Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who saw an upswing in his production in 2022 after moving from a 3-4 end with the Los Angeles Rams to a 4-3 end with the Houston Texans.

There is still work to be done, however, something that Berry acknowledged on Friday during his pre-draft media session. The Browns have eight selections in next week's 2023 NFL Draft, starting in the third round with the No. 74 overall selection, and Berry said he will be taking a look at the available prospects at defensive end (quote via a team provided transcript):

“I would expect us to add more (defensive ends). I can’t say that it is going to be on draft weekend or in May or in August, but I would expect us to add to that room. “I wouldn’t rule out anything. One thing I’ve been pretty consistent about is that any way that we can acquire someone who can help the team we’ll be open-minded to it as long as it matches our priorities and it matches the resources we have at our disposal.”

When it comes to the draft, here are a few defensive end prospects to keep an eye on for the Browns:

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27 through April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.