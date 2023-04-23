 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/23/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Dawgs By Nature:

Cleveland Browns:

  • Why GM Andrew Berry can breathe easy heading into next week’s NFL Draft (cleveland.com) - Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who conducted his pre-draft press conference on Friday, can breathe easy heading into next week’s NFL Draft.
  • 5 things to know from Andrew Berry’s pre-draft press conference (clevelandbrowns.com) - Andrew Berry had a broad smile on his face as he sat down Friday for his annual pre-draft press conference inside the media room at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. “It’s everybody’s favorite press conference,” Berry said, “where you ask questions and I barely answer them.” Understood. Information is currency during draft season. That said, Berry answered some questions Friday — a number of them — and we’re highlighting the top storylines as the Browns sit just six days away from the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.
  • Browns star Garrett has ‘positive’ thoughts on new defensive scheme (Beacon Journal) - Jim Schwartz’s hiring in January to be the new Browns defensive coordinator was met with approval from a variety of different individuals. Among them was one of Schwartz’s former players with the Tennessee Titans, Robaire Smith. Smith, who also spent time with the Browns, raved at the time about Schwartz, both the coach and the person. He also couldn’t help but think about one player in particular — All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.
  • 6 positional needs to address in the 2023 NFL draft after free agency (Browns Wire) - The Cleveland Browns went into NFL free agency with a purpose and came out addressing plenty of major key positions. After landing the likes of defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, safety Juan Thornhill, and trading for wide receiver Elijah Moore, the 2023 NFL draft is now on the horizon for general manager Andrew Berry and his team.

NFL:

