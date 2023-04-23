Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/23/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Are the Browns stuck with Kareem Hunt (Barry Shuck) - Every Cleveland Browns fan knows that the running game begins and ends with Nick Chubb. The other two capable running backs, Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson had contracts that expired at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season. Johnson would eventually ink a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now here it is the end of April on the eve of the NFL draft and Hunt remains unsigned by any other NFL club.
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: CB Jakorian Bennett is quick but a bit undisciplined (Thomas Moore) - While the Cleveland Browns are in a good position with their top three cornerbacks, the drop-off from there is somewhat steep, which could lead general manager Andrew Berry to select a cornerback in the draft for the third consecutive season. One possible name to keep an eye on is Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett.
- 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 21-24 by the DBN Community (Chris Pokorny) - Check out the latest selections.
- Browns expected to add more defensive ends (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns defensive end group in 2022 consisted of Myles Garrett and an assorted cast of characters. General manager Andrew Berry was obviously paying attention and spent some resources on fixing the problem this offseason with the signing of free agent Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. There is still work to be done, however, something that Berry acknowledged on Friday during his pre-draft media session.
Cleveland Browns:
- Why GM Andrew Berry can breathe easy heading into next week’s NFL Draft (cleveland.com) - Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who conducted his pre-draft press conference on Friday, can breathe easy heading into next week’s NFL Draft.
- 5 things to know from Andrew Berry’s pre-draft press conference (clevelandbrowns.com) - Andrew Berry had a broad smile on his face as he sat down Friday for his annual pre-draft press conference inside the media room at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. “It’s everybody’s favorite press conference,” Berry said, “where you ask questions and I barely answer them.” Understood. Information is currency during draft season. That said, Berry answered some questions Friday — a number of them — and we’re highlighting the top storylines as the Browns sit just six days away from the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Browns star Garrett has ‘positive’ thoughts on new defensive scheme (Beacon Journal) - Jim Schwartz’s hiring in January to be the new Browns defensive coordinator was met with approval from a variety of different individuals. Among them was one of Schwartz’s former players with the Tennessee Titans, Robaire Smith. Smith, who also spent time with the Browns, raved at the time about Schwartz, both the coach and the person. He also couldn’t help but think about one player in particular — All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.
- 6 positional needs to address in the 2023 NFL draft after free agency (Browns Wire) - The Cleveland Browns went into NFL free agency with a purpose and came out addressing plenty of major key positions. After landing the likes of defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, safety Juan Thornhill, and trading for wide receiver Elijah Moore, the 2023 NFL draft is now on the horizon for general manager Andrew Berry and his team.
NFL:
- Colts GM Chris Ballard sees Stephon Gilmore trade to Cowboys as ‘good for both of us’ (NFL.com) - The optimism surrounding Indianapolis this time last year melted away into a woeful four-win season, rendering many of the veterans added in 2022 inessential for the now-rebuilding Colts.
- 2023 NFL draft: Jeff Legwold ranks the top 100 prospects (ESPN) - With the 2023 NFL draft nearing, we present a top 100 based on grades, not position. This isn’t a mock draft, just the top 100 players ranked, regardless of position.
- My Thoughts on the Cardinals’ New Uniform Set (UniWatch) - Well, that certainly was a letdown. The Arizona Cardinals new uniforms are not a newfangled mess like the previous set, but it’s not much of an upgrade either.
- A.J. Brown endorses potential Derrick Henry reunion with Eagles: ‘Make it happen if it’s possible’ (CBS Sports) - A.J. Brown and Derrick henry terrorized defenses for three years with the Tennessee Titans. Separated for the past year, Brown would prefer to reunite with Henry again — if the Philadelphia Eagles have the opportunity to do so.
