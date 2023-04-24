2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 25-28 by the DBN Community

The previous picks of the 2023 DBN Community NFL Mock Draft can be found here:

Picks 25-28 are below.

No. 25 - Giants - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

The selection and write-up were made by Barry Shuck:

“The Giants have lots of needs one of which is wide receiver. When they pick at #25 Zay Flowers of Boston College should be there. Flowers runs a 4.42 in the 40 and had over 3000 yards playing four years in college with 29 touchdowns with an astounding 15.3 yards per reception. Flowers simply gives newly-signed quarterback Daniel Jones and his $40M a year salary another weapon.”

No. 26 - Cowboys - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

The selection and write-up were made by Chris Pokorny:

“With Ezekiel Elliott departing in Dallas, the Cowboys could be looking for their next big-name running back. However, they already placed the franchise tag on Tony Pollard, so I’m looking for them to address another offensive position that saw a departure this offseason: tight end. Dalton Schultz signed with the Texans, leaving a vacancy at the position. Looking at the board of available tight ends, Darnell Washington has intriguing size and is the pick I went with. On the same notion, this is a deep tight end draft, so Dallas can also go with whoever their best player available is, and then try filling the tight end spot later on.”

No. 27 - Bills - Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

The selection and write-up were made by wahoo7:

“Edge is not a position of need for the Bills, but I like this player enough to draft for the future. Besides, Von Miller hasn’t had double-digit sacks since 2018, and he’s not getting any younger. Van Ness is a work in progress, but his potential is sky high. This is great spot for him to be a rotational player in his first year and become a superstar in Year 2 or 3. He’s high-energy and produces game-changing plays, so he will become a fan-favorite in Buffalo.

I also considered Bijan Robinson at this spot, but I think James Cook showed enough last year to earn a crack at being the guy. We’ll look for a linebacker like Drew Sanders or Jack Campbell in Round 2 to fill the shoes of Tremaine Edmunds, who took his talents to Chicago.”

No. 28 - Bengals - Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

The selection and write-up were made by Thomas Moore:

“The Bengals need some help along the defensive line to deal with the like of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Deshaun Watson. Adetomiwa Adebawore shook off some doubters with his performance at the Senior Bowl, and if he can put on some weight/muscle to go along with his already powerful attack, he could prove to be a pain for opposing offenses as a pass-rush specialist or a rotational player along the interior of the defensive line.”

Up next will be the 29-31 picks in the 2023 DBN Community Mock Draft.