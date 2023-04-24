Daily Dawg Chow 4/24: Myles Garrett poised for a big year

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL Draft Profile: TE Will Mallory an underrated, hyperathletic option for Browns (Jared Mueller) With no early picks, the Browns will be looking for diamonds in the rough in this year’s NFL draft
- AFC North: Looking at where each team is drafting (Jared Mueller) The NFL draft is key for many teams especially in the AFC North
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: CB Jakorian Bennett is quick but a bit undisciplined (Thomas Moore) Maryland cornerback might be a nice addition for the Browns if he can curb his propensity for drawing penalties.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett has ‘positive’ thoughts on Jim Schwartz’s new scheme (Akron Beacon Journal) “With (Garrett) out there, man, I don’t think no one’s going to be able to block him away the way Jim lets him go, you know what I mean?”
- Browns DE Myles Garrett surprises Ginn Academy after hearing story of student who performs spoken word poetry (WEWS) “The NFL star loves poetry himself and once he heard about Askew, knew he had to meet him. So on Friday, Garrett made a surprise visit to Ginn Academy.”
- Browns Receiver Facing Uphill Battle to Maintain Roster Spot (Heavy.com) “Schwartz, the Browns’ third-round pick in 2021, does have a chance of making the team this season, but the pass-catching corps has been significantly upgraded and it will be harder to make the 53 than in the past,”
- 5 takeaways from GM Andrew Berry’s pre-draft press conference (Browns Wire) “He discussed free agency, his philosophy on making trades, the Browns’ draft board, and more. What can we take away from Berry’s presser?”
- “Jimmy Haslam has been good for the Browns” Content commentary (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines the Browns’ owner
