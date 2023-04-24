2023 Browns DBN Big Board: 41-45 Results, Vote for Slots 46-50

The 41-45 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:
41. DE Adetomiwa Adebawore - 143 total points
42. RB Jahmyr Gibbs - 85 total points
43. DT Tuli Tuipulotu - 84 total points
44. WR Josh Downs - 83 total points
45. DE Zach Harrison - 60 total points
The breakdown of the votes are as follows:
The 41-45 spots feature three defensive linemen (DE Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT Tuli Tuipulotu, DE Zach Harrison) and two offensive weapons (RB Jahmyr Gibbs, WR Josh Downs). The final round of voting is up next to complete our Top 50!
Cumulative Big Board So Far
1. DT Jalen Carter
2. DE/OLB Will Anderson
3. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
4. OT Paris Johnson
5. DE/OLB Nolan Smith
6. DE/OLB Tyree Wilson
7. DT Bryan Bresee
8. DT Calijah Kancey
9. OT Peter Skoronski
10. DE/OLB Lukas Van-Ness
11. S Brian Branch
12. DE/OLB Myles Murphy
13. CB Christian Gonzalez
14. OT Broderick Jones
15. RB Bijan Robinson
16. CB Joey Porter
17. DT Mazi Smith
18. CB Devon Witherspoon
19. DE/OLB BJ Ojulari
20. WR Quentin Johnston
21. DE/OLB Will McDonald
22. WR Jordan Addison
23. WR Jalin Hyatt
24. TE Michael Mayer
25. OT Darnell Wright
26. LB Jack Campbell
27. WR Zay Flowers
28. DT Keeanu Benton
29. TE Dalton Kincaid
30. OT Anton Harrison
31. OT Dawand Jones
32. DE/OLB Felix Anudike-Uzomah
33. DE/OLB Derick Hall
34. LB Trenton Simpson
35. DT Gervon Dexter
36. TE Darnell Washington
37. LB Drew Sanders
38. DE/OLB Isaiah Foskey
39. DE/OLB Kelon White
40. WR Tyler Scott
Compiling the Big Board: 46-50 Slots
Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 46-50 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.
If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.
