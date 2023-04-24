NFL draft: ESPN’s Matt Miller balances offense, defense in Browns 7-round mock draft

We slowly move toward the NFL draft with very little new news and information surrounding the Cleveland Browns. The NFL, outside of the Aaron Rodgers trade, has been mostly quiet over the last couple of weeks as teams prepare for this year’s edition of the draft.

For Browns fans, not having first or second-round selections make it a little harder to focus on a limited number of players. Instead of trying to figure out who might be the 13th and 44th players, Cleveland fans are left to wonder about a lot more prospects.

With eight selections in the 2023 NFL draft, full mock drafts still are interesting for fans as GM Andrew Berry has a variety of ways to impact the team this year.

We will continue to try to share some of the big-name mocks as well as those that we find interesting as this week moves on. Tonight’s is a little bit of both as ESPN’s Matt Miller’s full mock draft (subscriber, $) really hits on a lot of useful players:

74. DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina 98. WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State 111. LB Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama 126. RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss 140. S JL Skinner, Boise State 142. CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU 190. G Jone Gaines II, UCLA 229. DT Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma

Miller’s description of Cleveland’s first two picks and looking at all the selections around the Browns picks make his article interesting.

Pickens is a long, quick defensive tackle that can play the run and pass similarly. Reed has great speed and can return kicks while To’oTo’o has the potential to be the team’s long-term middle linebacker.

It is in the fifth round that Miller’s mock draft would complete the picture perfectly for the Browns. Skinner would have been a second-round selection if not for an injury that will limit him this season. Hodges-Tomlinson can be a great slot cornerback but will likely drop because he is only 5’9” despite his film showing technique and coverage skills.

Overall, a draft that brings in talent to help now and in the future. The lack of an edge rusher is one of the primary knocks on this draft class.

What do you think of Miller’s mock draft? Would you be happy if this was the Browns NFL draft class?