2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 29-31 by the DBN Community

The previous picks of the 2023 DBN Community NFL Mock Draft can be found here:

Note: The Jets and Packers completed their trade for Aaron Rodgers, swapping first-round picks in the process. This does not impact the mock draft much, and I’ve retroactively gone to the Picks 13-15 part and swapped them, with no player changes.

Picks 29-31 are below.

No. 29 - Saints - Brian Bresee, DT, Clemson

The selection and write-up were made by Jared Mueller:

“At one point, the 6’5 defensive tackle was projected to be a top 10-15 pick. He ran an impressive 4.86 40-yard dash at almost 300 pounds and is a very good overall athlete for the position. He lacks the production numbers in college to really jump off the page while injury concerns (ACL tear in 2021 and shoulder surgery in 2022) also knock his stock down. At a penetrating 3-technique, Bresee (pronounced BRUH-zee) can be a disruptive force in the middle of the defense. Saints would get getting a steal her late in the first round with a pick they got from Denver in exchange for Sean Payton.”

No. 30 - Eagles - Nolan Smith, DE, Georgia

The selection and write-up were made by Chris Pokorny:

“Earlier in the draft, I had Philadelphia select CB Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois. Here, I have them sticking with the defensive side of the ball and taking DE Nolan Smith. There is even some consideration about them taking Smith with the 10th overall pick, so being able to snag him at the end of the first round would be a delight. Their offense was great last year, but to take that next step in beating a Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, they need to try their hands at more defensive talent.”

No. 31 - Chiefs - Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC

The selection and write-up were made by pt_999:

“Chiefs have needs at DE, WR, & RT. But looking at the Chiefs off season, DE is the biggest need for the team considering Frank Clark is gone and Chiefs signed Charles Omenihu to replace and have George Karlaftis, who Chiefs drafted last year in the first round. Tuipulotu was a solid player at USC and is a defender who possesses both a blend of size, strength, and athleticism to line up as an interior or edge defender in the Chiefs 4-3 defense. I looked at the WRs and OTs that were available and realized the Chiefs offense doesn’t need as much attention as the defense does in the first round.”

Up next will be the Cleveland Browns’ third round picks at No. 74 and No. 98 in the 2023 DBN Community Mock Draft.