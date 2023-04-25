2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cleveland Browns’ 3rd Round Picks by the DBN Community

The previous picks of the 2023 DBN Community NFL Mock Draft can be found here:

Now, we jump to the third round to project who the Cleveland Browns’ third round picks will be. Unfortunately, Cleveland does not have a first or second round pick.

No. 74 - Browns - Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

The selection and write-up were made by Slaytanic Brownie:

“Andrew Berry said ‘We were looking to take a Defensive end or tackle at 74 and when Zach was still there we had to grab him. You are not going to see a more freakish college athlete on the edge as you will with Zach.. at 6’6 and 274 he ran a 4.5 40.. We also like his size and strength, giving us the ability to put him at a 3 technique on 3rd down passing situations like the rushmen package that coach Johnson uses at Ohio State.’

We also know that he plays a little stiff and has been known to struggle with leverage, so we are going to have him working with some ex college national champion wrestlers and that should help correct some of the things that kept him from being an All American for the last 2 years. We believe he has one of the highest ceilings of any young man in this year’s draft.”

No. 98 - Browns - Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh

The selection and write-up were made by Yman1020:

“Looking at the Browns roster, we are missing a 1st and 2nd down starting DT. IMO we can find several 2-down run stuffing DT in the 4th/5th. And we may need to draft several DT’s. Cameron young is my sleeper but he has never been mocked higher than 4th. I like some of the inside rush abilities of guys like Ojomo and Pickens (kinda of same role as Winfrey…we will see where that goes). If I see another game where the browns get gutted up the middle, I’m going to throw my TV out the window. So which ever DT we draft he better be awesome against the run.

Given our cap constraints moving forward we need talent at premium positions. WR, OT, DE, QB, and DB are the premium positions IMO. They are the most expensive contracts on average. We are set for the future with DB, DE, and QB. That leaves WR or OT. We traded and got Moore so that leaves OT.

I was surprised when we re-signed Conklin but looking at our depth it makes a lot more sense in retrospect. Wills has played slightly below average for the most part with a few ‘where did he go?’ moments through out the year. Hudson was a 4th rounder and has had moments but he is just a little too slow to play left tackle IMO. They are not prepared for life after Wills (don’t think he is worth the tag if PFF grades are accurate) and given Conklin’s injury history, the Browns need to add more OT talent. They may need to do better than a late 3rd level talent. If they move up in this draft it will be for an OT IMO. They won’t have the cap space to sign a free agent sooooo….

With the 98th pick the Cleveland Browns select Carter Warren OT University of Pittsburgh. As someone whose dream job is to be an NFL scout, here are a few of my notes from this years draft:

Deepest DE class I’ve ever seen

Overall below average talent depth in the 1st round

Drop in talent tier at picks 18, 55, 145.

Browns can get could get good depth players in rounds 4-6.

Some of my favorite mid-late round picks DE Ya-Ya Diaby, S Jason Taylor II, RB Kendre Miller, TE Tucker Kraft, OG Emil Ekiyor Jr, DT Cameron Young, and WR Jonathan Mingo.”

Thank you to everyone who took part in the 2023 DBN Community Mock Draft!