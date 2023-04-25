Browns NFL Draft Reacts Survey: What position should Cleveland focus on in the third round?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country.

The Cleveland Browns may not have a selection in the first or second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but late Friday, they will have two picks in the third round. As part of our Reacts series, we are asking, “What is the top position you are hoping the Browns address in the third round of the draft?”

The choices presented include Defensive Tackle, Defensive End, Linebacker, Wide Receiver, Offensive Tackle, or Other. With Cleveland having the No. 74 and No. 98 picks, the odds are pretty decent for them to diversify with two different positions. We all know how things go sometimes, though — you might see the Browns select a running back out of no where at No. 74, leaving your head scratching, but then you might be thinking, “We’d better still draft a _________ with the other third-round pick,” where ________ could be a defensive end, linebacker, etc. Answer the survey with the top position you’re hoping the team addresses with at least one of those two third-round picks.

The results will be revealed prior to the start of Day 1 of the NFL Draft on Thursday, and then I’ll also chime in with what position I picked and why.