Daily Dawg Chow 4/25: Browns now have Aaron Rodgers on the 2023 schedule

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: TE Josh Whyle is a ‘smooth, athletic pass-catcher’ (Thomas Moore) Cincinnati tight end dealt with injuries in college, but could be a late-round target due to his size and potential.
- NFL draft week: Monday’s Browns mock draft is Jared’s idea of a great draft (Jared Mueller) NFL draft week is here, the first of our mock draft’s for the Browns this week involves a Jack Campbell trade up
- Tidbits from GM Andrew Berry’s Browns pre-draft press conference (Barry Shuck) NFL draft is just days away
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Aaron Rodgers Trade Makes 2023 Cleveland Browns Schedule a bit Tougher (Sports Illustrated) “The Jets were 7-10 in 2022 with Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, and Mike White. The team had a breakout rookie in WR Garrett Wilson and another on defense in CB Sauce Gardner.”
- 2 Browns Players Who Could Be Traded During The NFL Draft (Browns Nation) “Head coach Kevin Stefanski is crafting a wide-open pass-first attack for Deshaun Watson. And GM Andrew Berry even invested in some special teams mavens for his new coordinator, Bubba Ventrone.
- Barring A Trade, Cleveland Browns Will Have A Long Wait Before Making Their First Draft Pick (Forbes) “However, when the 11th pick, in the third round on Friday rolls around, Browns fans will finally have some drama, unless, of course, the Browns trade that pick.”
- Andrew Berry believes Browns will be ‘more apt to move back’ than trade up (clevelandbrowns.com) “I think it’s more situationally dependent on how the board falls quite honestly,” he said. “Ultimately, what is the acquisition cost to move up from 74 to the third pick in the draft? I wouldn’t say there is a hard and fast rule, but generally speaking, because we look at the draft more through a long-term lens, we probably in general would be more apt to move back than necessarily move up.”
- XFL Players the Browns will want (Youtube) Quincy Carrier is scouting the XFL for the Good Guys
