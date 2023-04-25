NFL draft week: Tuesday’s Browns mock draft is the all-defense version

Tuesday of NFL draft week came with rumors of QB Will Levis going to the Carolina Panthers with the top pick because someone from Reddit said it was true. If that happens, the top of the draft would be thrown into chaos. It is still expected that QB Bryce Young will be the top overall pick but none of that will impact the Cleveland Browns.

For Browns GM Andrew Berry, the draft starts on Friday and, unless there is a trade-up as we had in Monday’s mock draft, late on Friday.

As we promised, we will have a mock draft every day this week:

Monday - What Jared would do

Tuesday - An all-defense mock draft

Wednesday - A trade-down version

Thursday - A realistic/expectation of what Cleveland could do

Friday - A day 2 mock draft

Saturday - A day 3 Browns mock draft

For today’s all-defense mock draft, we used the original mock draft simulator: FanSpeak. While an all-defense draft is unlikely, unless Berry trades away multiple picks, it is far more likely than an all-offense version. A majority of Cleveland’s picks seem likely to be spent on the defensive side of the ball.

Round 3

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern Wildcats

It feels unlikely based on the media reaction to “Tommy’s” performance in the Senior Bowl and NFL combine that the Northwestern star is going to fall this far. On the other hand, Adebawore doesn’t fit the typical template for an interior defensive lineman. With just 12.5 sacks in 36 games, the 6’2” Wildcat could see the NFL not valuing him the same as the media.

LB Nick Herbig, Wisconsin Badgers

A defensive end in college, Herbig is likely to be a linebacker at the NFL level. That transition will give some teams pause as he was at his best moving forward in college. DC Jim Schwartz could use Herbig in a variety of roles as a rookie, specifically as a pass rush specialist, as his future role becomes more defined.

Round 4

DE Byron Young, Tennessee Volunteers

Important to note there are two Byron Youngs. This one is a midround edge defender, as opposed to Alabama’s defensive tackle. Young has some traits that could work well as a wide-9 edge rusher that will develop in a backup role early.

LB Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama Crimson Tide

A different version of a linebacker than Herbig, To’oTo’o will fill the middle of the linebacker group in the future. Of the main cogs in the unit, only Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is signed beyond this season. Adding a couple of players that fit with JOK makes sense this year in an all-defense mock draft.

Round 5

DL Keondre Coburn, Texas Longhorns

Much like the difference between the two linebackers, Coburn is different than Adebawore. Coburn is a big-nose tackle interior defender that can make his teammates' life much easier. Coburn completes the short and long-term needs in the middle of the defense.

CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU Horned Frogs

<Copy and Paste from yesterday’s mock draft> Anyone reading work from me will know that I love Kei’Trell Clark as the team’s slot corner but Hodges-Tomlinson is a better prospect that shouldn’t have been available here. Despite being 5’9”, THT is a stud defender and would upgrade the team’s coverage immediately.

Round 6

S Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa Hawkeyes

A strong safety that can help immediately on special teams while helping with depth, Merriweather can be a contributor on defense moving forward even if he is never a starter.

Round 7

S Quindell Johnson, Memphis Tigers

Johnson is the free safety version of Merriweather. Providing depth behind Juan Thornhill will be helpful as, currently, figuring out who is the backup-free safety is a bit of a guess. Bubba Bolden is currently slotted for that role.

While drafting only defensive players is unlikely, this version really hits immediate and future needs. Receiver and running back are highly likely additions this year but fortifying the defensive side of the ball is slightly enticing.

How would you feel if the Browns draft was all or mostly all defensive players?