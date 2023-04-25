NFL Draft: Is this WR the ‘dream selection’ for the Browns?

Growing up in Norton, Ohio, WR Tyler Scott was a “die-hard” Cleveland Browns fan. Like most kids growing up in northeast Ohio, Scott likely dreamed of playing for the orange and Brown.

With wide receivers not expected to go as high as they normally do in this year’s NFL draft, Scott could have to wait a while for his NFL dreams to become a reality. Despite adding WRs Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin this offseason, the Browns could still be looking to add speed to their roster and create competition.

In acquiring Moore, GM Andrew Berry moved his first selection down to the 74th overall pick. We have seen Scott going anywhere from late in the second round to late in the third round in many NFL mock drafts.

According to Draft Wire, Cleveland’s “dream selection” (as one of five teams without a first-round pick), is getting the local speedy receiver:

For a team that lacked explosive plays through the air a year ago, falling in the bottom-ten of passing plays of over both 20 and 40 yards a year ago, grabbing the dynamic Tyler Scott would be the best case scenario. There are doubts he makes it out of the second round, so if he falls to the Browns at pick no. 74, the hometown kid would be a win.

Looking at his athletic profile, it is obvious that Scott is fast and explosive with good agility. At just under 5’10” and at 177 pounds, his size metric pulls down his overall score but he is still an elite athlete at receiver:

Tyler Scott is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.60 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 427 out of 3048 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/xoTWt8w0NL pic.twitter.com/xMneqRrM0q — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 16, 2023

With a variety of undersized pass catchers, teams might decide to wait longer to draft at the position. Hauling in Scott in the third round, at either 74 or 98, would be exciting for Cleveland fans. Passing on a local kid that wants to play for the team for another, seemingly similar receiver, might be tough to deal with for fans.

Who is your (realistic) “dream selection” for the Browns with the 74th selection in the NFL draft?