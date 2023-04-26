Daily Dawg Chow 4/26: Nick Chubb not participating in offseason workouts

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL Draft: Is this WR the ‘dream selection’ for the Browns? (Jared Mueller) The NFL draft is just days away, is selecting Browns fan Tyler Scott the ‘dream’ for Cleveland?
- 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cleveland Browns’ 3rd Round Picks by the DBN Community (Chris Pokorny) Jumping to the third round of the DBN Community NFL Mock Draft for the Cleveland Browns’ draft picks.
- NFL draft week: Tuesday’s Browns mock draft is the all-defense version (Jared Mueller) NFL draft week is here, the second of our mock draft’s for the Browns has Adetomiwa Adebawore, Nick Herbig early
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 4 Key Browns Players Absent From Offseason Workout Program So Far (heavy.com) “According to Stainbrook’s ongoing list of the Browns players who are participating in the voluntary offseason workout program, notable absences include running back Nick Chubb, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, linebacker Sione Takitaki, and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.”
- Browns can finally prioritize talent over fit in NFL draft (ESPN) “Three years after selecting now-starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., the Browns don’t have a first-round pick in Thursday’s draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) following their trade for Deshaun Watson (they don’t have a second anymore, either, following the Elijah Moore trade this offseason).”
- Cleveland Browns React to TikToker’s Viral Logo Redesign (Newsweek) “Artists and digital creatives have brainstormed and sketched before uploading their designs to the Browns site and a top 10 has formed as fans of the NFL team take a look and get ready for the final round of voting, which opens on May 10.”
- Watch: ‘UNLEASHED’ Episode 3 | One Percent Better (clevelandbrowns.com) “Episode 3 follows newly-acquired WR Elijah Moore as he completes his offseason training in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Moore, a St. Thomas Aquinas High School alumnus, covers what he focuses on in his offseason training at his former school and how he grew his football roots in his hometown”
- Browns’ worst draft decisions since 2013 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier takes a pleasant jaunt down memory lane
