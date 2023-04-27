Cleveland Browns NFL Draft 2023: Everything you need to know, how to watch

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8:00 PM ET, and even though the Cleveland Browns don’t pick until Friday, our draft coverage will be fast-and-furious all throughout. If you were not sure when the draft was officially starting, here is a primer with what to expect from Kansas City, Missouri.

What Picks Do the Browns Have?

The NFL Draft will be covered by ABC, the NFL Network, and ESPN on TV.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27 at 8:00 PM ET: Round 1

(Browns have no picks)

Round 1 (Browns have no picks) FRIDAY, APRIL 28 at 7:00 PM ET: Rounds 2-3

(Browns have 2 picks — No. 74 and No. 98 overall)

Rounds 2-3 (Browns have 2 picks — No. 74 and No. 98 overall) SATURDAY, APRIL 29 at 12:00 PM ET: Rounds 4-7

(Browns have 6 picks — No. 111, No. 126, No. 140, No. 142, No. 190, and No. 229 overall)

Be sure to check out all the latest draft-related odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

When Might the Browns’ Pick on Day 2?

Teams will have 10 minutes to pick in the first round, 7 minutes in the second round, 5 minutes in rounds three-six, and 4 minutes in round seven. If the Browns do not make a trade on Day 2, here is an estimate of when they will be on the clock, based on last year’s corresponding picks:

For any #Browns fans trying to plan their Friday night



Last year pick 74

⏰ 9:54pm ET

⏰ 2:54am UK



Last year pick 98

⏰ 11:10pm ET

⏰ 4:10amUK — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) April 26, 2023

Browns Big Board

Fans have been voting on the Top 50 players they would like to see the Cleveland Browns draft, if we had the top pick(s) in the draft. The hope would be that at least a few of these names are still on the board when the Browns are on the clock in the third round. Note: Quarterbacks were excluded from the poll.

Community Mock Draft

Here are the picks from the 2023 DBN Community NFL Mock Draft:

Picks 1-4 | Picks 5-8 | Picks 9-12 | Picks 13-16 | Picks 17-20 | Picks 21-24 | Picks 25-28 | Picks 29-31 | Jumping to Browns’ 3rd Round Picks

Draft Profiles on Potential Browns Prospects

Listed below are draft prospects who our staff here have covered extensively at Dawgs By Nature. They represent players who could be available for the Browns, and fill a need or depth role.

Offensive Prospects

Defensive Prospects

The NFL Draft is always a big day traffic-wise here at SB Nation. During each of the three days, we’ll have at least one Live Blog / Open Thread on Dawgs By Nature, as well as posts covering each of the draft picks the Browns make.